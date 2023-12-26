Here is why Phaedra Parks is on Married To Medicine Season 10

Audiences of Married to Medicine might wonder about reality TV star Phaedra Parks's debut on the show. She is not unknown to the reality world as she starred on Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010 to 2017, and even made an appearance on Real Housewives The Ultimate Girls Trip.

Married to Medicine is a show that features women who are either doctors or are married to doctors. Viewers are aware that Phaedra Parks is not a doctor and was not married to one following her 2017 divorce from Apollo Nida.

Then what is Parks doing there? Parks is reportedly dating a doctor and also venturing into the field of holistic healing, which makes her eligible to be a part of the hit Bravo show.

Phaedra Parks' journey to Married to Medicine season 10

Phaedra Parks in an interview with BravoTV in October said that she also knew some of the cast members of Married to Medicine way before she entered the show. That was another reason for her being on the show, along with her relationship status with an unknown doctor from Atlanta. She said,

“That is also something I had in common with the ladies. They’re married, but I snuggle up to a physician as well.”

Parks discussed her main motivation for appearing on the show, stating that she became a reiki healer after looking into alternative medicine during the difficult time in her life following her divorce. She spoke about what led her to learn various holistic healing techniques including playing a healing flute.

“Medicine obviously heals you for a moment, but when you do things like music therapy, learning how to breathe, learning how to center yourself, it changes you for a lifetime,” Parks said. “You're not teaching yourself how to take something, you’re teaching yourself how to do something and so I love holistic health.”

She further talked about how she uses herself as a dummy to test different things out before she promotes them to the world.

“It gave me peace, and, of course, it sounds a little hokey, and I was like ugh will this really work, but I mean I’m always my own test dummy,” Parks said. “If I test it on myself and it works, I will unleash it on the world and I am a believer. I know it works.”

Phaedra Parks before Married to Medicine

Before her appearance on TV, Phaedra was a successful attorney with her own legal company, by the name The Parks Group. She also was a funeral organizer and a mortician.

Phaedra Parks quickly rose in popularity with her appearance on the Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010 and even made it to the list of the 100 most influential black women of Atlanta. The show closely followed her life as she gave birth to her two sons Ayden and Dylan, followed by her divorce from Apollo Nida.

Phaedra Parks was asked to leave the show because she was accused of spreading rumors about her fellow cast members. After which she was featured on Real Housewives The Ultimate Girls Trip in 2022. After a brief relationship with Medina Islam, she started dating a physician from Atlanta. Talking about her dating life in an interview with Bravo TV Phaedra Parks says,

“My love life, oh it takes a few curveballs and turns, but it’s in a good place, I’m not married yet, but I really don’t have a desire to be married, you know, I want to keep all my money in the bank.”

The new episode 8 of the ongoing Married to Medicine season 10 is about to be released on Bravo on January 7, 2024. For those who want to catch the previous episodes, they are available on Peacock.