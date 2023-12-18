Married to Medicine season 10 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

Married to Medicine is real-life proof that no matter your profession, drama always follows. Season 10 has been the epitome of tension for this group of ladies and episode 7 took it all just a notch further.

Picking up where episode 6 left off, their trip to Sonoma got messier and one of them was even told to go back to Atlanta, following a heated argument. Followers of this show may have already guessed the cast member in question, considering a significant portion of the issues this season involved her. Yes, it was indeed, Quad Webb.

Quad claimed she felt no "emotional" bond with her Married to Medicine co-stars, unknowingly causing her own doom. Dinner was, as accurately described by Sweet Tea, "a grill session" for Quad. The Core Four then told her to leave Sonoma.

Quadruple threat for Quad: Married to Medicine

Episode 7 of Married to Medicine's 10th season kicked off with the women continuing their trip in Sonoma. Seated for an extravagant dinner, everyone but Quad knew she was going to be grilled.

The final nail in the coffin for Quad's friendships was this dinner, when she expressed the disconnect she felt with the rest of the group.

"I don't have an emotional attachment. I'm trying to get back there with you all," Quad said.

Her statement left a bad taste and set off one too many of the Married to Medicine stars. Heavenly retaliated saying she felt "used" by Quad, alluding to a conversation with Phaedra and questioning the sisterhood they were meant to have.

Quad denied any blame, which upset the group since one of their main bones to pick that night was her lack of "accountability." Toya furthered this point by recalling instances when Quad had made potentially damaging accusations about Toya and her family.

The argument only kept getting worse as all the Married to Medicine women teamed up to call Quad out. In trying to defend herself, Quad expressed how she was having a hard time when she said those things. Heavenly felt she was "playing the victim."

When Jackie tried to step in and calm the storm, Quad said her "relationship" with the Married to Medicine group "is over." Lateasha, A.K.A., Sweet Tea, A.K.A., Dr. Gregory's new wife, seemed to be getting a kick out of the whole scenario involving Quad, A.K.A., Dr. Gregory's ex.

"Quad might as well be a pig on the table with an apple in her mouth. Cause it's a grill session," Lateasha.

Simone then brought up how she only sees the group at gatherings and events but doesn't do much outside of that to maintain her friendship with the ladies. They chalked this out to Quad spending time with them only when it's "convenient" for her. Quad then softened and shared how she wants to be close with the group.

Toya expressed that she's not at the stage of "forgiving" Quad yet, and that she would prefer that nobody tried to bring her energy down during her important event the next day.

Following the dinner, the women discussed this further, without Quad's presence. Married to Medicine's "Core Four," Toya, Heavenly, Simone, and Jackie (Phaedra just happens to be in the room), summon Quad.

"We have decided that none of us currently have an emotional connection with you... we're gonna ask you to leave this trip," Simone to Quad.

This addressal comes as a shock to Quad. They all then go back and forth about how they've been hurt by Quad and vice versa. Simone takes the lead and plays bad cop. Heavenly confesses that she does "feel bad," but Quad needs a reality check to make her value them.

Quad packs her bags and leaves. She expresses her hurt in a confessional. The Married to Medicine men then discuss the issue back in Atlanta, but let it go after a few minutes of "gossip."

While the fate of Quad with this group remains unclear, Dr. Jackie is trying everything in her power to change the fates of new mothers. Working alongside Vice President, Kamala Harris, they're attempting to spread awareness about mother mortality, and work towards a solution.

Married to Medicine episode 8 will be available to stream on January 7, 2024 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.