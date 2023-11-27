Married to Medicine season 10 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

Bravo’s Married to Medicine Season 10 Episode 4 was aired recently on November 26, 2023. Titled Revenge of the Bride, the episode saw a range of mishaps occur during the wedding of cast members Tea Lunceford and Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

The wedding in itself included a range of hilarious incidents, including misplaced marriage certificates and a huge altercation between Johnnie Winston III and Lateasha. While things eventually calmed down simply because Lateasha was instead too focused on her to-be husband and marriage, the Married to Medicine episode itself proved one of the most entertaining ones of the season thus far.

Everything that happened in Married to Medicine season 10 episode 4

First and foremost, it must be noted that Johnnie Winston III has previously been the wedding planner at most of the weddings that have been televised by Bravo as part of its reality series in recent years. This includes some of the most notable Bravo weddings, including that of Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, which was given the theme African Safari.

Hence, given the fact that he previously had the experience of hosting a chaotic wedding for Bravo’s Real Housewives of Atlanta, things should have been different this time around. That, however, did not happen, even if Johnnie himself was not to blame for most of the incidents.

First, it was Phaedra’s argument with Tea Lunceford that initially proved to be a problem. Phaedra decided to bring in Quad for the to-be-bride’s pamper party, which is a move she will be seen talking about in episode 5 of Married to Medicine.

The wedding rehearsal also saw drama from Tea’s family, who were left stunned by the fact that there is a 23-year age difference between the bride and the groom. While Tea’s mother claimed that she was not sure if her daughter should marry Gregory, her father was quite angry.

He talked about Gregory’s history of abusing his ex-wife—concerns that Tea herself did not seem to take seriously. She ended up ignoring her father’s concerns and had no intention of reconsidering her decision.

This was when Johnnie ended up taking up some of the focus. Firstly, he showed up wearing a similar tux to the groom and seemed well aware of what he was doing. While he was on the verge of getting into an altercation with the groom himself, Tea’s relationship with Johnnie seemed to save the day.

The two ended up causing more drama for others, however. While the guests were invited to the wedding venue, not all of them were initially allowed inside. This ended up leaving many people questioning whether Tea had changed her decision. However, in response to Heavenly’s comments about the same, Tea ended up taking her name off the guest list, which meant she was never invited in.

While the wedding will continue in the next episode of Married to Medicine, fans will already be looking forward to the breakdown of the number of controversies that took place. Phaedra will be seen explaining her actions during episode 5, although it seems as if Gregory and Tea will finally be starting off their journey as a married couple.

Subsequent episodes of Married to Medicine can be watched every Sunday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.