Married to Medicine season 10: Release date, trailer, cast & everything we know

Bravo’s hit reality TV show Married to Medicine, is set to enter its 10th season after being introduced way back in 2013. The milestone season will see a return of a range of main cast members who have grown utterly familiar for fans. Bravo also announced a new face that will already be familiar to a range of the network’s fans.

Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb were all part of the trailer, and the season promises to be exciting for returning viewers.

Here, we shall look at everything that we currently know about Season 10, which is slated for a November 5 release.

Married to Medicine Season 10: Everything you need to know

The new cast member has been announced as none other than Phaedra Parks, who fans previously played a supporting character on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The show, which typically revolves around husbands and spouses of different doctors, recently saw its season 10 trailer being released.

Phaedra was seen telling some of the other castmates about a holistic wellness center that she wants them to attend and appears to join the main cast.

The trailer also introduced another new face on the show. Lateasha Lunceford was introduced as the soon-to-be wife of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, and will be the second major addition to the cast for season 10 of Married to Medicine.

The new couple, particularly Lateasha, is seen struggling with her choices. While she wants to be a mother and a wife, the soon-to-be Mrs’ Lunceford is seen expressing concern about the 20-year age gap that she shares with her fiance.

Moving on, another new medicine (wo)man in the form of Dr. Alicia Egolum was introduced to the cast in the trailer. A dentist by trade, Alicia is a friend of Heavenly Kimes and was also struggling with choices surrounding motherhood.

What to expect from Season 10?

The network promised to take things to the next level and introduce a level of realness among the ladies on the show. Said to be about personal growth an non-toxicity, Married to Medicine Season 10 might end up introducing a slightly different direction to the overall series.

Still, with so many familiar faces and continuing storylines from previous seasons, loyal viewers will also have plenty to cheer about.

The trailer also saw Dr. Jackie continuing her struggle with multiple businesses. At the same time. Cecil and Dr. Simone are seen contemplating their lifelong dream of becoming authors.

Moving on, the trailer also touched upon a range of other characters, including Heavenly, who was seen struggling with what she called her “boldness.” Her daughter Alaura is seen leaving for college, which means that effectively all the main characters from season 9 are part of season 10.

The trailer also touched upon Toya, who claims to have seen a lot of improvement in her marriage with Dr. Eugene. Finally, Phaedra, who is also a Reki expert, was seen advising some of the other castmates with regards to their marriages.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Parks was one of the major characters on the Bravo show. She joined the cast in 2010 and was released in 2017.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine thus promises a range of drama and new storylines and appears to be must-watch for all Bravo fans.

Married to Medicine will return with its landmark season on November 5, 2023, at 9:15 ET. The second episode will see the show return to its original time slot of 9 PM ET, with a new episode being released every Sunday on Bravo.