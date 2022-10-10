"Anila faker than her ponytail": Fans slam Anila for lying to Toya about not spreading the rumor on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine Season 9 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The episode saw the ladies continue their retreat to mend relationships and hash out impending differences amongst themselves. However, it looks like the hurt is deeper than what they would've thought. The ladies confronted each other on issues, leading to multiple arguments and a lot of drama.

On tonight's episode of Married to Medicine, Toya and Anila cleared up their differences and mended their relationship. Anila stated that she didn't blame Toya for her house robbery or did she have a hand in spreading rumors about the latter. Later on, she was caught on camera asking her friend Zaina to tell the rumor about Toya sleeping with another man in the neighborhood.

Season 9 of the hit reality series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Cast members include Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, Anila Sajja, Quad Webb and newbie Audra Frimpong. Only time will tell how the season ends for all the ladies and their husbands.

Married to Medicine stars Toya and Anila clear things up

On tonight's episode of Married to Medicine, cast members Toya and Anila cleared up their differences. Previously, the latter's house was robbed and much of the jewelery and family heirlooms were stolen. When the cast members found out about the robbery, they had their own opinions of the same.

While some felt that the Sajja family had orchestrated their own robbery, others insinuated that it was Toya and her husband Dr. Eugene who had a hand in the robbery incident because of their issues with Anila and Dr. Kiran. One from the latter group was Quad. In a video call with Heavenly. she insinuated that Toya might have had something to do with the robbery.

In the following weeks on Married to Medicine, Anila herself felt that Toya might have orchestrated the robbery due to their issues. While talking to her husband Dr. Kiran, the star looked back at Quad's party. She and Toya were involved in an argument where the latter confronted her about spreading rumors.

The rumor involved Toya cheating on her husband Eugene by sleeping with someone in the neighborhood. Both Anila and Toya cleared up their misunderstandings this week. This began with the former reflecting on what happened to her friendship with Toya.

The duo were close friends on the previous Married to Medicine season and Anila wished to get back on the same path as they were then. While having drinks together, Anila said:

"So Toya, just sitting her drinking and talking, it actually gets me a little bit emotional because this is what [you] and I used to do...in the pool having so much fun."

In a confessional, Anila said:

"Toya and I had a very special friendship before I even came into the circle...And yeah, I miss that friendship. I miss the connection that we did have."

Toya then confronted Anila about bringing her friend Zaina to Quad's Christmas party, who brought along the rumor. Anila, however, confessed to Zaina being invited because of Quad, which frustrated Toya. She also maintained that she had nothing to do with the rumor being spread.

In a confessional on Married to Medicine, Toya said:

"They playing a huge role...in perpetuating a lie that they knew wasn't true."

While Anila felt "randomly attacked and then got robbed two days later," she also maintained that she wasn't accusing Toya but felt bad that the latter didn't check up on her during the tumultuous time in her life. Toya eventually apologized but admitted to worrying about her and praying for her safety.

The duo then mended their relationship by embracing each other and promising to get through the rough patch.

Fans slam Anila for lying to Toya on Married to Medicine

While Anila maintained that she didn't accuse Toya of robbery or have any hand in the rumor being spread about the latter, she was caught asking Zaina to spread the rumor, making her claims false.

Fans accused Anila of lying to Toya. Check out what they have to say.

Married to Medicine Season 9 is inching closer to the finale. The final episode of the series will air next week on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo and will witness issues potentially coming to a conclusion. The finale will be followed with reunion segments in the upcoming few weeks.

