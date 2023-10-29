Married to Medicine season 10: Everything we know so far

It will be just a few days before Married to Medicine returns to television with its brand-new season. Phaedra Parks, Lateasha Lunceford, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, and Quad Webb will be among the cast members of season 10.

The show will release its first episode next Sunday, and new episodes will follow every week thereafter. In addition to this, the trailer for the upcoming season was released on October 6, which showcases the ladies going on a new trip, sharing insights into their love lives, and highlighting a lot of drama and controversy.

The trailer's description mentions the following:

"The women of “Married to Medicine” are back and serving season 10 realness. The ladies are all looking to make a fresh start with new friendship dynamics and putting old rivalries to rest."

Further, Bravo provides some insight into the upcoming cast of the show, Married to Medicine, by mentioning the following about Dr. Jackie and Dr. Simone:

"Dr. Jackie is busy balancing her businesses and, with a special celebrity patient in their final trimester, she is working hard while also making time for family and friends as the peacemaker in the group. Dr. Simone and Cecil have put their dreams of being authors on hold and are now looking at the potential of having both of their sons move back home full-time despite Dr. Simone’s desire to maintain her empty-nester status."

The upcoming season of the show, Married to Medicine, will premiere on Bravo on November 5, 2023. On Peacock, fans will also be able to watch the latest episode after it is released on Bravo.

Season 10 of Married to Medicine has a lot in store for fans

Regarding other cast members, this season of Married to Medicine will feature two new names, Phaedra Parks and Lateasha Lunceford. Their Bravo descriptions give fans an idea of what they can expect for their journey on season 10.

“Lateasha is making sure her voice is heard and, while building a new sisterhood with the ladies, is ready to walk down the aisle with Dr. Gregory Lunceford...Phaedra is making new friends, as well as a name for herself, in the world of holistic medicine while extending her Reiki expertise to the group to mend the broken relationships between Quad and the ladies.”

Furthermore, the description mentions the other ladies on the show, like Dr. Heavenly, Toya, and Miss Quad:

“Dr. Heavenly is working on her unfiltered demeanor while not being ready for Alaura to be college bound and out of ATL. Toya is diligently working on her marriage with Dr. Eugene and focusing on expanding her wine club business. Miss Quad is still working on nurturing her friendships with the ladies while the women are still looking for her to take accountability.”

It is expected that Dr. Alicia will appear on the show during season 10 as a friend of the cast. She will share some insights into her career and personal life throughout this season.

Married to Medicine season 9 episodes are available on Peacock, and season 10 will premiere on Bravo on November 5, 2023, at 9:15 pm ET. In addition to Bravo, Peacock offers its fans access to the new episodes the day after they air on Bravo.