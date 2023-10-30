What is Toya Bush-Harris' net worth? Meet the Married to Medicine season 10 cast member

Toya Bush-Harris and her husband, Dr. Eugene Harris, have been one of the longest-standing couples on Married to Medicine. They're among the original cast members and have been featured in all 10 seasons of the hit show. Toya Bush-Harris, a Detroit native, works as a sales representative in the pharmaceutical industry.

Apart from this, she's also pursued her entrepreneurial calling and set up various ventures, alongside being a reality TV star.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Toya Bush-Harris' net worth currently stands at $4 million. She has reportedly earned this through her TV appearances, sales, and entrepreneurial ventures. She spends a major amount of her time away from work, bonding with her husband and their kids, Avery and Ashton.

Her Bravo bio reads:

"Her dedication and drive led her to achieve remarkable success, earning her recognition as a top-performing sales representative for Fortune 500 Corporations."

Toya Bush-Harris and Dr. Eugene Harris are veterans of the show Married to Medicine, featuring in all 10 seasons. Toya was born on April 15, 1976, in Michigan. She has been loved by the audience ever since her first television appearance. Toya Bush-Harris has accumulated $4 million in wealth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She met her husband, who was pursuing his residency as an Emergency Medicine Physician, through "speed dating." They got married in 2008 and have two kids, Avery and Ashton. Toya Bush-Harris started her journey in the medical field with her higher education as she enrolled at Tennessee State University and then went on to pursue a graduate program at the University of Phoenix.

Her professional career as a pharmaceutical sales representative took off right after. Toya has always had an entrepreneurial mindset, as seen in previous seasons of the show. She authored the children's book Sleepyhead Please Go To Bed in 2019, which received positive reviews and a rating of 4.5/5 on Amazon.

Toya-Bush Harris is also a wine connoisseur and collaborated with Kendall-Jackson Winery to roll out her own Toya Harris Wine Collection.

"Toya's aim is to make wine appreciation accessible and enjoyable, creating an inclusive space where members can learn, engage, and connect with like-minded individuals," Toya's Bravo bio reads

Toya is also known to be very generous, in that she gives back to the community through philanthropy and other acts of service.

Throughout Married to Medicine, the couple has frequently thrown extravagant parties to celebrate the opening of their "dream home," which cost over $2 million, including renovations. They even added in a $100,000 pool. Ultimately, in a conversation with Andy Cohen, they stated that they ended up selling the mansion for $2.95 million.

They then moved right on to building another home, which was under construction in season 9 of the show.

A recent development featuring Eugene admitting to Damon that he wanted to switch gears and move out of the ER as it was starting to become draining for him.

How this will unfold and influence their family dynamics will be revealed in season 10. Bringing back some original cast members along with some fresh faces, a new season of Married to Medicine is set to premiere on November 5 at 9:15 pm ET, following which the remaining episodes will air at 9 pm ET every Sunday. The episodes will also be available to stream on Bravo.