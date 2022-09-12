"She can go": Fans slam newbie Audra for airing out Toya's personal business in public on Married to Medicine

Married to Medicine aired yet another dramatic episode on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

The one-hour packed time frame saw some major drama with the cast members as past issues were brought up, relationships questioned and rumors surfaced. Some of the ladies stayed out of the drama, while others made it a point to make their point across.

Newbie Audra hasn't seen eye to eye with Toya since her debut this season. The duo clashed from the beginning and the relationship has only gotten worse since. On this week's episode of Married to Medicine, they had an argument over brands and labels, following which Audra called Toya out on her house purchase rate.

At Quad's Christmas party, things took a turn for the worse as Audra called out Toya regarding manipulating her house's selling price. The newbie took out her phone calculator to decipher the earnings Toya made from selling the house.

Fans, however, were disappointed with Audra as they felt that this behavior was totally uncalled for and one fan even claimed, "She can go."

JaChristopher Ruiz, The Young OG @JohnEFX

#Married2Med Audra is really looking for a MOMENT. She can go. Please don’t invite her to the reunion. Audra is really looking for a MOMENT. She can go. Please don’t invite her to the reunion.#Married2Med

Married to Medicine newcomer Audra calls out Toya on her house price

The ladies attended Quad's Christmas party and drama followed them. Anila and her friend Zaina allegedly spread rumors about Toya cheating on her husband by sleeping with another man in the neighborhood. However, that wasn't the only flak coming Toya's way.

Audra and Toya had previously been arguing over one issue or the other and hadn't had the chance to bond well or sort out their differences.On the recent episode of Married to Medicine, Audra confronted Toya for commenting on other people's dresses and interfering in others' business.

In a confessional, Audra said:

"Toya's definitely been provoking me. Once the bear attacks, you can't blame the bear, okay? You gotta blame yourself for poking it."

Audra then took out her phone and tapped on her calculator to prove that Toya lied when she said that she made a million dollars off selling her house. Some ladies didn't understand the context of where Audra was coming from or why she was holding a "math class" in the middle of nowhere. However, Heavenly confessed that it was out of place for the newcomer to "put somebody's business out there."

Toya revealed that the fact that the Married to Medicine debutant was looking up the details of her assets was scary and uncalled for.

The two stars had previously clashed on the episode when Toya commented on Audra's choice of clothes for dinner. The latter blamed Toya for being materialistic and dependent on labels. Audra also revealed that she managed her finances as per her budget and it was not Toya's business to comment on the same when she was wearing branded accessories.

Fans call out Audra for publicly airing out Toya's business on Married to Medicine

Fans were left disappointed with Audra for calling out Toya in public with the sale of her house. They took to social media to express their frustration with the same. While some called her a "weirdo" with everything that was happening, others said that the series didn't need Audra anymore.

Whitney Houston’s Godson @BennyFrmDaBlok #MarriedToMed #M2M This might be the first time I’m on Toya’s side. Audra came out of nowhere with that performance, especially when Toya hadn’t said anything to her all night. And Anila be on my nerves every episode! #Married2Med This might be the first time I’m on Toya’s side. Audra came out of nowhere with that performance, especially when Toya hadn’t said anything to her all night. And Anila be on my nerves every episode! #Married2Med #MarriedToMed #M2M

Kelsey @TheKelseyW Audra being so much younger than the women explains a lot as to why she doesn’t seem to fit in. A big part of the cast success is them arguing one minute and laughing and being sisters the next. Her maturity level isn’t there just yet. #Married2Med Audra being so much younger than the women explains a lot as to why she doesn’t seem to fit in. A big part of the cast success is them arguing one minute and laughing and being sisters the next. Her maturity level isn’t there just yet. #Married2Med

The Third King @thirdking0208



At least wait until you and Toya are in an argument before you do the most. I don't think I've ever seen a more blatant reach for a moment in my life. 🤣

#Married2Med Audra what are we doing?At least wait until you and Toya are in an argument before you do the most. I don't think I've ever seen a more blatant reach for a moment in my life. 🤣 Audra what are we doing? At least wait until you and Toya are in an argument before you do the most. I don't think I've ever seen a more blatant reach for a moment in my life. 🤣#Married2Med https://t.co/CugIY66jPv

marion gibson @ashasia #marriedtomedicine Audra has got to GO! I don't even know why she's on here! Whose friend is she anyway? #Married2Med Audra has got to GO! I don't even know why she's on here! Whose friend is she anyway? #Married2Med #marriedtomedicine

babygorgeous404👄 @misspopshit What is Audra doing? She just got up and made a researched speech and demonstration about Toya? Yeah one and done. We don’t need her anymore. She’s weird #Married2Med What is Audra doing? She just got up and made a researched speech and demonstration about Toya? Yeah one and done. We don’t need her anymore. She’s weird #Married2Med

Hey J @jlbspark #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med

Audra thought she had a binder of receipts. Even though she itemized what people were probably thinking in extensive detail, it fell flat & kind of backfired on her. Audra thought she had a binder of receipts. Even though she itemized what people were probably thinking in extensive detail, it fell flat & kind of backfired on her. #MarriedToMedicine #Married2Med Audra thought she had a binder of receipts. Even though she itemized what people were probably thinking in extensive detail, it fell flat & kind of backfired on her.

According to a preview released by the end of the Married to Medicine episode, there are only more arguments set to take place between Toya and Audra.

The two are seen in a physical fight as Toya packs a punch on the fellow cast member's face after a heated altercation that followed the recent argument.

Don't forget to catch up on the show next week on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes

Edited by Madhur Dave