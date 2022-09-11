What time will Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 10 air on Bravo? Details explored

Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 10, titled Holi-slay, will air on Bravo on Sunday, September 11 at 9 pm ET. The episode will be made available on Peacock's streaming site and Bravo's network website one day after the television premiere. Fans can also keep up with the show on DirecTVStream and FuboTV.

This week's episode of Married to Medicine will feature an intense fight between Audra and Toya about Audra's fashion style. Quad will be seen throwing a Christmas/housewarming party for her cast mates.

What to expect from Married to Medicine Season 9 Episode 10?

This week's episode of Married to Medicine will feature Audra and Toya fighting about Audra's clothes at Simone and Cecil's dinner party. As seen in the preview, the ladies will give marriage advice to Simone and Cecil, who are writing a relationship advice book together, and Audra will simply state that she does not care about friends.

She asks Toya in the preview about the latter's comments on her clothes during their trip. Toya says that others were looking good while Audra was not in her local jumpsuit. Audra then says that she does not care about labels or fashion while Toya is wearing Chanel earrings to dinner.

Audra will later confront Toya about her claims of earning one million dollars by selling her old house and after some calculations will prove to the ladies that Toya lost money in the deal.

The episode description reads,

"Simone and Cecil invite a new set of couples over to help with their book, but when Toya let's Audra know her wardrobe isn't good enough, it threatens to spoil the dinner; eager to show off her new home, Quad throws a Christmas party for the ladies."

Other than that, Quad will throw a Christmas party for her friends and castmates at her new house. As hinted in the preview, Quad will give a rather embarrassing speech from her rooftop.

She will talk about being able to buy any brand after her divorce and being able to provide her mother with a good lifestyle in their new home.

What happened on Married to Medicine last week?

Heavenly said that she should have listened to Damon when he suggested that she be quiet. She felt that her mother’s health issues were the reason why she fought Contessa.

Contessa told Scott that she was all over the Heavenly drama and was concerned about the way Heavenly was dealing with her mother’s poor health.

The episode description reads,

"Heavenly admits to Damon that her mother's illness is affecting her, and offers a rare apology; Contessa feels for Heavenly, and agrees to put their differences aside."

Audra and Martin, who got married legally in a courthouse, planned their ceremonial wedding but were over $60,000 in budget. Eugene told Damon that he was stressed and tired from being an emergency room doctor. Eugene wanted to switch careers and was supported by Damon.

Toya also revealed that she was in a very bad place in her marriage with Eugene amid his stressful job. Eugene stated that being an emergency doctor was not his passion anymore, especially after the pandemic.

Anila fought with her mother about her not wanting to do any nanny work for her grandkids.

Married to Medicine airs on Bravo every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episodes on the Bravo website and the Peacock streaming website.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava