Married to Medicine season 10 episode 6: Recap and more details explored

The most recent episode of Married to Medicine, titled Whine Country, aired on December 10, 2023, and things do not seem to be going well for Bravo star Quad Webb. On the latest episode, Quad comes closer to her moment of reckoning with the OG group of four and is called out for her erstwhile behavior. Later, as Quad shows up on Toya's trip to Sonoma, California, the last nail is almost hammered into the coffin.

On the other hand, Married to Medicine star Heavenly tried her best to prevent her daughter Alaura from moving out for college and keep her at home. Simone accompanies her boys on a hunt for the right apartment for her family. The relationship between Phaedra and Quad takes a hit, as the former realizes that lack of popularity on the latter's part won't do her any good eventually.

Married to Medicine is a reality television show that brings together several prominent women from Atlanta. Four of them are doctors, while the rest are married to doctors. The show chronicles the winding road to their existence as they navigate their personal and professional lives.

Core Four confronts Quad on Married to Medicine season 10 episode 6

Dr. Simone spoke for her entire group of the four OG women who have been together since the inception of Married to Medicine, when she remarked that Quad's attempted resurrection left a bad taste in their mouths, and it wasn't due to formaldehyde after all.

Among those that genuinely hate Quad on Married to Medicine, is Toya. When she got the four other women together to discuss their prospective trip to Napa to attend the event of Toya's wine subscription, the issue of Quad's presence naturally came up as the elephant in the room.

Toya made her stance almost clear, stating that Napa was serene and classy. She indirectly made it clear that Napa apparently isn't a place befitting Quad, in her opinion. The anti-Quad group is of the impression that Quad has done very little over the years in the way of accounting for her actions.

They further claimed that Quad remembered the group only when in times of need. At all other times, she was given to forget all about them if she had something else going on in her life. When Quad showed up on the trip, she made an appeal for a "clean slate" with her cast mates.

Toya and the others eventually granted Quad a last chance to be counted among them as a sister on Married to Medicine, marking the trip as one which resulted in the cessation of hostilities between them.

Heavenly and Quad's heated exchange on Married to Medicine season 10 episode 6

Meanwhile, Heavenly couldn't help but call out Quad for her allegedly selfish behavior on the show. According to Heavenly, Quad did not reach out to her since Phaedra, although the latter expressed shock at Heavenly's words.

Quad retorted by saying that Dr. Gregory had told her that he and Phaedra had briefly dated before he called it quits, since Phaedra had asked him for $4000 a month. Tea explained that Gregory did mention once about taking Phaedra on a date, but doesn't recall anything about the money.

Phaedra didn't take very kindly to any of this and dismissed the claims, stating that her purse costs $10,000. Heavenly, however, didn't rest her guns until she made her point that Quad was a user. Quad didn't take her insult lying down and got back at Heavenly any way she could.

All in all, the dinner table conversation from Married to Medicine season 10 episode 6 proved to be a lot more dramatic than the women might have bargained for.