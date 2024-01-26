Hannah and Marco Love Island USA season 5 winners: Are they still together?

Love Island USA season 5 aired in 2023 and saw several couples leave together. While some of the couples have broken up, one couple, Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, are still going strong. Not only did the couple walk away with love, they also walked away with $100,000 by winning the Peacock Show.

The two met on season 5 of the reality show's US version on day three after Hannah entered as a bombshell the day before. The two coupled up in the following recoupling ceremony on day 5 and stayed together throughout.

Soon after the show ended, the two opened up about their relationship while in conversation with Decider. Hannah and Marco, Love Island USA's season 5 couple, noted that their relationship felt the same outside the show as well. Hannah noted that it just felt "right."

"If we can go on Walmart runs together, who knows what else we can conquer? I would feel weird if he wasn't here, just because I've been with him the whole time," she continued.

"You have a teammate": Hannah and Marco, Love Island USA season 5 winners, open up about their relationship after the show

The Love Island USA season 5 couple spoke about their relationship after the show while in a conversation with Vulture. During the conversation, Marco noted that, despite being close throughout the season, he waited to ask Hannah to be his girlfriend because he wanted to know what his family thought.

"They're everything to me. Once I got the approval from them. I really started thinking about it."

He added that he told the Love Island season 5 cast member that he loved her two weeks before he asked her to be his girlfriend. Marco added that he tried to ask her while in the villa but "things would come up."

He spoke to fellow contestant Bergie Bergerson, who noted that if he waited until the end, the two would have an "unbelievable date." Marco followed Bergie's advice and decided to wait.

The publication further asked the couple if they were worried about the distance, and Marco noted that he wasn't too worried about it because the last thing he wanted was a distraction "besides her."

The two further opened up about their relationship while in conversation with Decider. During the conversation, Marco noted that Hannah had a "friend" in him and called it the "best thing."

"I remember some nights I had bad days and I was just so upset, but I was secluded by myself and I kind of had to sleep on those thoughts. And here you have a teammate through life. She can grab the meat while I grab the milk. No weird shit there."

Hannah and Marco, Love Island USA season 5 winning couple, have been featured on each others' social media accounts since the show wrapped up in 2023. Hannah recently posted a reel of the two of them enjoying their time traveling to Mexico. The two were seen swimming, snorkeling, and enjoying their vacation.

Even in posts that don't feature one another, the reality television personalities often leave comments under each other's posts on their social media profiles.

Love Island's British version is currently airing on ITV and drops episodes Sundays to Fridays.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here