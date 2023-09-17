Love Island USA winner Hannah Wright reveals secrets of her new friendship with Ariana Madix

Love Island USA season 5 crowned Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli as victors on August 27. Meanwhile, shrouded in controversy around the time of the season's filming was Vanderpump Rules' starlet, Ariana Madix. Madix and Wright first met when the former was called upon to host a compatibility game for the Love Island USA couples, and they quickly established a lasting friendship.

In a recent episode of the Page Six podcast, Virtual Reali-Tea, Hannah Wright discussed the origins and dynamics of this bond and her fondness for Ariana. They've both been ardent viewers of each other's shows. Wright also talked about a warm Instagram DM she received from Madix, and the two may be spotted grabbing lunch together soon.

Love Island USA x Vanderpump Rules: A formidable friendship blossoms

Hannah Wright and Ariana Madix have an incredible friendship brewing. (Images via Instagram/@hannahmwright and @arianamadix)

#Scandoval took over the internet, gaining traction as one of the most talked about reality TV events in 2023. Vanderpump Rules' magnate, Ariana Madix, was the victim of a cheating controversy by her long-term boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, who kicked off an affair with her co-star Rachel Leviss, when they were still together.

During season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, when Sandoval and Madix were reaching their breaking point, they butted heads about their definition of quality time. During the heated exchange, Tom stated that Ariana was a dedicated fan of the popular reality series Love Island USA, a show he wasn't too fond of.

Once #Scandoval began to simmer down considerably, Ariana received the opportunity to transition from a fan, to a host, for a segment on Love Island USA. She made her way to the scenic island of Fiji, a regular filming location for the franchise.

Here, she tested the couples' intimate knowledge about each other in a challenge titled Mr. & Mrs.

The Love Island USA winner also noted that this was the episode that cemented their friendship.

The new Dancing With The Stars contestant wasn't the only one who was a fan.

Love Island USA winner Hannah Wright had been religiously following Vanderpump Rules and was updated with all its latest happenings including #Scandoval. She took this guest appearance as a chance to display solidarity for Ariana, and went up to her to give her a comforting embrace.

Shortly after her feature on the show, Hannah's sisters received an Instagram message from one of Ariana's friends, stating that the Vanderpump Rules' lady was proposing a get-together for lunch post-closing of Wright's season.

Hannah, incredibly delighted by this offer, accepted it the first chance she got.

"I said, 'Literally any time, let me know.'"

Hannah Wright told Page Six that she already has a location in mind for their meetup and would put everything aside to "grab a bite" with the Vanderpump Rules' sensation, Ariana Madix.

Madix recently founded a sandwich establishment with co-star Katie Maloney named Something About Her, which Wright hopes is where their little lunch date will take place.

Love Island USA's Hannah Wright noted that she was immediately drawn to Ariana's personality and believes she could gain a close pal out of this.

"She's just so cool, she's just so personable and she's amazing in person, too," Wright told the publication.

During her appearance on the series, Madix also subtly alluded to her messy public separation from Sandoval by giving the participants a warning of sorts while introducing the game to them.

"Take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with... And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later," Ariana said.

While Vanderpump Rules will likely return in 2024, the last 10 seasons can be streamed on the Bravo app and Peacock. Love Island USA season 5 can be watched on Peacock too. The franchise is bringing together contestants from its several spinoffs, for Love Island Games, in November 2023.