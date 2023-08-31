Love Island USA Season 5: Instagram ID of all members

Peacock’s epic reality series Love Island USA Season 5 recently concluded on 27 August, with Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli emerging as the winners among the four couples vying for the title. Hannah and Marco impressed fans and fellow participants right from the start due to the sheer authenticity of their connection. The couple faced multiple challenges, including the arrival of Marco’s ex at the Casa Amor.

Still, the two emerged closer than ever, with Kassy and Leo finishing the season as the 2nd-placed couple. With a grand prize of $100k at stake, Hannah and Marco were chosen by voters as the unanimous winners. They will look at their win as the start of a journey and be excited to start their lives together. With a total of 10 bombshells having competed right from the start, we look at the Instagram handles of each of the competitors.

Love Island USA Season 5 Instagram handles

Anna Kurdys

Anna Kurdys from Love Island USA Season 5. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @annaolivia.x

The 22-year-old criminal justice student came to the show from Boca Raton, Florida. She promised to be a walking red flag and took inspiration from her detective father. Anna walked off on day 11 after failing to form connections on the show.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen

Bergie finished 3rd in Love Island USA Season 5. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @bergielicious35

Bergie, a 23-year-old Dairy Queen manager from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, had never had a serious girlfriend. As a hopeless romantic, he had revealed that he writes letters for his future wife. Bergie finished in 3rd place after forming a connection with Taylor Smith.

Destiny Davis

Destiny initially formed a connection with Marco. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @destinyzammarra

The 27-year-old microbiologist claimed that she had never been rejected by a guy. Calling herself the “alpha” dater, Destiny was dumped off the show on day 30 after failing to find a connection.

Jasmine Sklavanitis

Jasmine had a short-lived journey on the show. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @jasminesklavanitis

Jasmine, a 24-year-old trauma nurse from Nashville, Tennessee, called herself a professional on the clock and "f***ing feral" when it comes to dating. Her journey in season 5 did not last. She was dumped on day 5.

Kassy Castillo

Kassy would be delighted with her Love Island USA Season 5 experience. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @kass.c

Kassy, a 22-year-old real estate student from Fort Worth, Texas, is a self-described master of impersonations. She revealed that she had a penchant for crystals and adult bedtime stories. Kassy finished as the runner-up alongside Leonard, as mentioned above.

Keenan Anunay

Keenan was dumped on day 24 of Love Island USA Season 5. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @smoothk9_

Keenan, a 23-year-old student and college football player from Washington, D.C., claimed to be a "dog" both on and off the field. An avid footballer, Keenan also failed to form meaningful connections and was dumped on day 24 of the show.

Leonardo Dionicio

Leonardo finished 2nd on Love Island USA (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @leonardo_dionicio

Leonardo, a 21-year-old salesman from West Hartford, Connecticut, prided himself on taking things slow and smooth with women. His approach proved helpful as he quickly connected with Kassy to finish 2nd.

Marco Donatelli

Marco finished 1st on Love Island USA Season 5. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @marcoadonatelli

Marco, a 22-year-old chiropractic student from Boca Raton, Florida, described himself as "6’3″ of solid steel and sex appeal." He initially connected with Destiny but quickly realized the natural connection he had with Hannah. Marco was the winner of season 5.

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray

Kay Kay decided to walk after failing to form a connection. (Image via Peacock)

Instagram: @kaykalore

Kay Kay, a 25-year-old travel nurse from Palestine, Texas, claimed she was ready to go to extreme lengths for love. Kay Kay was one of the few contestants who decided to walk after failing to form connections on the show.

While Love Island USA Season 5 recently ended, the franchise will continue to release new iterations for the foreseeable future. While no specific release date has been announced, Love Island Games will debut later this year to throw a fresh spin on the Peacock series.