"GOOD RIDDANCE": The Traitors fans celebrate Peter's banishment

Peter Weber was banished in episode 10 of The Traitors US season 2, released on Thursday, February 29, 2024. Titled The Weight of Deceit, the episode focused on the return of the remaining seven players as suspicion was raised about one Traitor but the Faithfuls failed to save their own from getting thrown out of the Scottish mansion.

The last episode left viewers on a cliffhanger with MJ's vote undisclosed that would break the nail-biting between Peter Weber and Phaedra Parks for banishment. In Thursday's episode, it was revealed MJ voted for Peter leading to his exit from the show. The faithful with a glum look had only one thing to say to his fellow cast members, "I tried to save you guys" as he bid adieu to everyone.

But The Traitors fans are enjoying his exit. A user @thom_ahs wrote on X:

"GOOD RIDDANCE PETER PILOT BYEEEEEEE DONT COME FOR THE QUEENS OF THE GAME."

Several others claimed they've longed for Peter to go home as he ruined the game this season.

Why fans were rooting for Peter Weber to get banished on The Traitors US season 2?

Expand Tweet

The social media uproar against Peter began after the release of episode 7, which witnessed Dan Gheesling, the first traitor of this season, getting trapped in a scheme plotted by Peter. The Big Brother alum attempted to throw fellow traitor Phaedra Parks under the bus by disclosing her identity at the roundtable.

Even though Phaedra managed to defend herself, Peter caught a whiff of her ulterior motives. Since then Peter has been leading a campaign against her in the mansion. In a shocking twist, previously Phaedra sent an invitation to Peter to join the Traitors' side but he declined the offer.

In a confessional of episode 7, Peter explained:

“This is the smartest move for the traitors to do right now. There’s no way that anyone would suspect me being one right now. Everything about me is win this game. If I don’t take this like I don’t see how they don’t murder me.”

Despite his life on the line, the Bachelor alum said he was unwilling to betray the team of faithful and affirmed his vision of winning the game with his fellow friends. The Traitors fans disapproved of Peter's move and wished for him to get banished for spoiling the fun of the game.

Peter managed to survive for a couple more episodes and successfully managed to banish another traitor Parvati Shallow. With a target on his back, he attempted to sway others to vote Phaedra out but the Real Housewives outlasted his stay in the game.

After Peter's exit, fans have taken to social media to celebrate his banishment:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

By the end of episode 10, at the second roundtable, the voting began rolling with Shereé, Kate, Sandra, Trishelle, MJ, and CT's vote for Phaedra. She was unanimously voted out of the competition series. Everyone bid a kind adieu to her and on her way out. Phaedra branded herself, "the most fabulous, faithful traitor."

With Phaedra's exit, the only Traitor left behind is Kate Chastain, it remains to be seen if she'll win the show alone. Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock.