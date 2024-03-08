"That murder pissed me off": The Traitors fans react to Shereé's exit

The Traitors US season 2 aired its finale on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Titled One Final Hurdle, episode 11 witnessed Shereé Whitfield becoming the final victim of the last standing traitor, Kate Chastain. The Below Deck star was quite conflicted between Shereé and Trishelle Cannatella while deciding who should be her final choice.

Eventually, it was shown that Shereé was sent packing, leaving The Traitors fans highly disappointed. A netizen, @jadasgee, wrote on X:

"Idk if I want Kate to win I’m sorry…that murder pissed me off..so faithfuls for the win IG"

Several viewers think Kate should have gotten rid of Trishelle first if she wanted to win. Many believe the Below Deck star left the ball in the Faithfuls' court with her decision.

How was Shereé Whitfield murdered on The Traitors US season 2 finale?

The Scottish mansion was reeling with the aftermath of Phaedra Parks' departure. Kate Chastain, the last standing member of the traitors, was left with the choice to decide between two contestants. When confronted by host Alan Cumming, the Below Deck star appeared frustrated about Phaedra leaving her to clear her mess alone with no concrete plan. She said:

"Phaedra brings me out to the turret of zero plans, and then, leaves me to clean up her mess."

She appeared quite conflicted in choosing whom to kill, saying,

"I love all of them, which is strange for me, so I'm confused. MJ has the shield. CT has the muscle. And if people are leaning more towards Sandra, I'm gonna wanna keep Sandra. It's between Shereé and Trishelle. I think murdering Shereé would take the suspicion off me because she's in the Bravo Network club."

Kate said that a part of her feels obligated to keep her loyalty to Shereé. On the other hand, Trishelle appeared to be "pretty fearless" to her. She added:

"A reason to murder Trishelle is that she was on to Phaedra. But that's also a reason not to murder Trishelle. I feel like I keep going back and forth. They're equal."

Eventually, the murder envelope was sent to Shereé, as she was the only one to not make it to the breakfast table in the morning. However, her dramatic exit speech stole the limelight as the Bravolity rightly suspected Kate of being the final traitor. The Real Housewives star reflected on her journey, suggesting she had been figuring things out on her own. She explained:

"I've been figuring things out, and what I have figured out is Kate is a traitor. Let me talk about the banishment last night. Kate came in hot, and it was written all over her face. She couldn't make eye contact with Phaedra. She wouldn't look at Phaedra. She just sat there with this pouty face the entire time."

Before exiting, Shereé stated she would "absolutely love" for the Faithfuls to win the pot and take it home. A barrage of The Traitors fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment over Shereé's murder. Many predicted Kate made a "100% wrong decision."

Following Shereé's exit, the housemates banished Kate, Sandra and MJ subsequently, leaving CT and Trishelle to share the prize pot.

Catch new episodes of The Traitors season 2 every week on Thursdays at 6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST on Peacock. The show will return next week with its reunion special.