The Traitors reunion: MJ blocks season 2 winners on Instagram

The Traitors US season 2 aired its season finale and reunion special on Thursday, March 7, 2024. In the Fire of Truth segment, the cast members threw pouches in the fire and chose to either end the game or banish again. The process continued until either everyone agreed to "end the game" or until two players remained.

Sheree, Kate, and Sandra were banished as a result, leaving C.T., Trishelle, and MJ to take charge of the process. While MJ wanted to end the game since she was certain of Kate being a Traitor, the other two chose to continue the round. C.T. explained his decision by stating that there was only one person he trusted and wanted to share the pot with.

MJ was banished in the final vote out, and The Challenge alums split the $208,100 pot money between them. The cast then gathered for the reunion special, where MJ expressed that she was still upset over the loss. During the segment, she revealed that she blocked both of the season 2 winners on Instagram.

MJ describes feeling "bamboozled" in The Traitors season 2 finale

The Traitors season 2 reunion aired the same day as the season finale on Thursday, March 7, 2024. During the special, the cast sat down with talk show host Andy Cohen as they grilled one another for their gameplay and more.

Cohen noted that Trishelle and CT looked like they were in a romantic comedy, with the former chiming in and saying that she was in tears. However, the Shahs of Sunset cut her off by saying "manipulation." Andy asked her how she felt watching the finale back, and she said:

"Bamboozled, like grifter energy."

Phaedra Parks added and said her heart ached for the Bravo celebrity because she knew how much she wanted to win The Traitors US. Later in the episode, Andy returned to talk to The Traitor season 2 cast member MJ when Trishelle mentioned that everything "worked out" in the end for her and CT. At this point, MJ revealed that she had blocked both of them on Instagram.

"The Traitors were eliminated and the greedy people decided to make it a different game," MJ said.

John Bercow also chimed in on the situation during the episode and told the Bravo celebrity not to take it personally since it was just a game. However, after the episode aired, another cast member noted that he understood her anger.

While in conversation with NBC Insider, The Bachelor alum Peter Weber said that MJ went as far as one could without winning, noting that it must have hurt more to reach this point where there were no Traitors left and be eliminated.

"But, everyone felt pain. So you like to think that she can just kind of...She'd be able to drop it and move on, but again, I can't speak for her. Everyone's entitled to their own feelings and justified to feel how they feel. But it was...It was unfortunate, I think, that there was so much tension there between MJ, Trishelle, and CT."

He added that it was a game and everyone was trying to win. The cast member continued that while nobody can be faulted for trying to win, there was palpable tension during the reunion.

Episodes of The Traitors US season 2 are available to stream on Peacock.