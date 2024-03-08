The Traitors season 2 reunion: Phaedra slams Dan for being a "low-down son of a b*tch"

The Traitors US season 2 aired its season finale and its reunion special on Thursday, March 7, 2024. Fans were able to witness the outcome of the show as well as the dynamics between the cast members all in one night.

The following article contains spoilers for The Traitors' season 2 finale and reunion special. Readers' discretion is advised.

The season finale saw The Challenge alums, C.T. Tamburello and Trishelle take home the prize by voting out MJ and taking her out of the running. The reunion saw the cast members go over the betrayals and roundtables of the latest season.

During the segment, Phaedra Parks and Dan Gheesling, the original traitors of the season clashed as Phaedra called Dan out for planting seeds of doubt about her in the other contestants' minds.`

When Andy asked the Married to Medicine star about her reaction to Dan selling her out at the table, she said:

"He's a low-down son of a b*tch. And for you to pull that, I just thought he was a piece of sh*t."

Dan Gheesling issues justifications at The Traitors US season 2 reunion

During the reunion special, Phaedra Parks called Dan Gheesling a "low-down son of a b*tch" and a "piece of sh*t" for betraying her and letting it be known that she was one of the traitors.

Dan, who had been eliminated before Phaedra justified his actions by stating that for him, it was nothing personal. He said,

"So I play these games. And, to me, they're games. The hard part for me -- I liked everyone. I like Phaedra, I like Johnny Bananas. But I'm never gonna give up."

The Traitors season 2 contestant added that while in Big Brother, his back was always against the wall. He noted that he would take a huge shot and it would always be on point but in the Peacock show, it missed.

Dan stated that when the game was over, he liked to shake his opponents' hands and tell them that he liked them. John Bercow pointed out that being "calculatedly noncommittal" was his downfall.

Andy Cohen asked Dan whether he regretted going after Phaedra and he said no. He stated that he didn't see a path to win the game with Phaedra being in it. He admitted to being afraid of being in the finale with the Real Housewives star. He stated that he couldn't have won if it was him, Phaedra, and another Bravo celebrity in the finale.

Andy asked Phaedra if she thought Dan had a point and she said no. She stated that when she watched the show back, the Big Brother alum had already spoken about wanting to eliminate her. Phaedra pointed out that early on in the game, Dan and Parvati had already stated that they wanted to get rid of her.

Parvati chimed in and stated that Dan was afraid of the Married to Medicine cast member and wanted to get rid of her.

"You had already made that point that you wanted me out the game."

Episodes of The Traitors US season 2 are available to stream on Peacock.