The Challenge star Robin Hibbard has faced many problems since she departed from the franchise. Following her struggles with addiction, she was arrested back in April 2023, leaving fans worried for her safety and health. Under a Reddit thread titled r/MTVChallenge, many expressed their concerns relating to her drug and alcohol addiction.

On Johnny Bananas' podcast, Death, Taxes and Bananas, Robin's ex Mark Long shared an update on her life. He said he saw The Challenge castmate in Tampa, Florida, where she was living on the streets battling her drug addiction:

“I’m hoping that she can come out of this dark place, not only for herself but for her kids and her husband and her family.”

Since her exit from the show in 2012, The Challenge star Robin Hibbard has been arrested five times between 2019 and 2023.

Why was Robin Hibbard from The Challenge arrested?

Robin Hibbard first made an appearance as a 22-year-old contestant on The Real World: San Diego back in 2004. Following her participation in the show, she joined other competitions and television series such as The Challenge, The Gauntlet 2, The Gauntlet III, The Island, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Duel, The Duel II, and Rivals.

Her incredible performance in each game was one of the qualities that made her a fan-favorite reality TV star. During her time on the Battle of the Sexes 2, she started dating The Challenge cast member Mark Long, but the two broke up shortly after.

She married Brian Coulter and they welcomed two children, Ethan and Raina. However, as per The Ashley's Reality Roundup, she and her husband Brian temporarily lost custody of their kids to Robin's family members in 2019.

Robin exited the Reality TV world after 2012. According to the Sun, she has been arrested multiple times since.

In August 2019, she was charged with possession of heroin and izolam, after which she was sentenced to 30 days in jail. The same year, in October 2019, she was arrested again for possessing drugs and trespassing.

In January 2020, Robin Hibbard was charged once more with trespassing and resisting without violence. In August 2022, she was arrested for giving a false name to officers, as per The Sun.

Her family filed a restraining order against her in April 2022, but she breached the restraining order and was allegedly seen using drugs on the property.

In April 2023, she was once again arrested and charged with violating a domestic violence injunction, as per The Sun. ScreenRant reported that she was released from prison on June 7, 2023, after serving 67 days.

The Challenge star has, however, largely been out of touch with anyone since her release from prison. According to The Sun, her address in the prison records states "at large," implying no family or cast member has heard from her of late.