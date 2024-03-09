The Challenge alums CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella blindsided MJ, aka Mercedes Javid, at The Traitors US season 2 finale, released on March 7. They worked together to vote her out and split the prize pot of $208,100 between themselves. During the reunion special of the reality show which aired right after the finale, viewers saw MJ being visibly upset with CT and Trishelle.

The Shahs of Sunset fame revealed she had blocked The Traitors winners on Instagram. Now, it seems the resentment about being blindsided appears to have lasted outside the show. MJ recently took to Instagram to share wild fan theories implying CT and Trishelle were romantically entangled.

What do the fan theories say about The Challenge alums CT Tamburello and Trishelle?

On Friday, March 8, MJ reshared a series of tweets by X account The Real Andy of Beverly Hills on her Instagram stories. In one tweet, the user relished the fact that there was shade thrown at CT and Trishelle. In another, the fan account asked, “So we can all agree that CT is 100% f*cking Trishelle right?”

A subsequent note hypothesised that CT and Trishelle had an agenda since the inception of the fame show. The tweet read:

“Trishelle and CT had an agenda against Bravo from episode 1! They prepare this sh*t a long time ago, from the bedroom.”

Viewers know of Trishelle and CT’s close association ever since they met on Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno, which premiered on MTV in 2004. They reunited again on The Challenge Rivals II in 2013 but did not make an appearance together in any other show until The Traitors US season 2 came along.

The duo forged an alliance with each other in the first episode after their fellow Challenge co-star Johnny Bananas was murdered. CT and Trishelle maintained their association throughout the game, reaching the finish line together. However, they did experience a major hiccup during the finale.

When they, including MJ, stood as the three finalists, the players had the opportunity to end the game and split the prize pot. However, CT and Trishelle decided to go for another round of the voting process. In a dramatic twist, the result turned out to be a draw as CT voted for MJ, MJ voted for Trishelle, and Trishelle voted for CT.

Host Alan gave the finalists another chance to make their decision, wherein CT and Trishelle doubted their loyalties. Though MJ pleaded her case insisting she wasn’t a traitor, The Challenge stars ignored her. Instead, they bickered among themselves for quite some time before CT managed to convince Trishelle and change her vote.

In the end, The Challenge alums voted out MJ who was upset with the outcome. In a confessional, The Traitors star complained:

"It shouldn't have ended this way. That's a plot twist of a lifetime. I mean I hope they regret it. We could have been celebrating, all three of us together. We all deserved it. I guess they don't care. It's not just. It's not fair."

After winning the ultimate game together, Trishelle took to X to express her happiness. Sharing a photo alongside CT Tamburello, Trishelle wrote:

“You cannot get into this club. Congrats to my ride or die.”

The Challenge alums are yet to react to the fan theories.

Those interested can stream The Traitors US season 2 finale and reunion on Peacock.