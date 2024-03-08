"Phaedra left no crumbs": Fans react to her and Dan's clash at The Traitors US reunion

CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella won The Traitors US season 2 in a dramatic finale released on Thursday, March 7. While their betraying MJ has become a major talking point among viewers, the dramatic altercation between Dan Gheesling and Phaedra Parks at the reunion special has also gained significant attention.

Dan Gheesling was the first traitor to be banished in The Traitors season 2, but his departure left behind a high-voltage drama at the Scottish mansion. The Big Brother alum turned his back on fellow traitor Phaedra Parks exposing her identity at the roundtable; thereby inciting a chain of suspicion that ultimately led to her exit from the show.

In the reunion special, the contestants sat down with host Andy Cohen in a tell-all session discussing the controversial moments of this season. When Phaedra was asked how she felt about Dan betraying her, the Real Housewives fame snapped:

"He's a low-down son of a b*tch. And for you to pull that I just thought he was a piece of sh*t."

A barrage of The Traitors fans have taken to social media to support Phaedra highlighting how Dan indeed ruined her entire game. User @RichDolph11 wrote on X:

"Phaedra left no crumbs behind on her feelings about Dan betraying her. "He was a piece of sh*t." I mean Dan really deserve it because he singlehandedly literally ruined her game."

Several viewers think if it weren't for Dan throwing Phaedra under the bus, no one would have suspected her of having ulterior motives in the game.

Phaedra Parks calls Dan Gheesling "trash" at The Traitors US season 2 reunion

Fans react to Dan and Phaedra's clash at The Traitors US season 2 reunion (Image via X/@RichDolph11)

After Phaedra's stern response, the Big Brother alum attempted to justify his game strategy. He insisted that he had no personal grudges against anyone. His first kill in the mansion was Johnny Bananas. Dan noted whenever he is backed against a wall, he takes a huge shot. The television personality added:

"This is the first time it didn't hit. And it's not personal."

Dan blamed Phaedra's "calculatedly noncommital" antics to be her downfall in the game. When asked if he regrets betraying Phaedra, Dan said:

"I don't because you saw how hard she was to get rid of, and I didn't see a path to win this game with Phaedra in it. She was so well-insulated, so well liked. No one suspected her, and they barely got rid of her."

The Big Brother alum admitted he was afraid of reaching the finish line surrounded by Phaedra and a few other Bravolity, assuming it'd be easy for her to convince others and win the game. Phaedra did seem convinced with his justification saying, "he doesn't have a point. But Dan continued to defend himself:

"I liked my strategy, but my timing and my execution was not good."

At this point, Phaedra expressed disappointment over watching back the episodes and realizing Dan and Parvati Shallow were conspiring against her the entire time. She concluded by calling Dan a "piece of sh*t. Yeah, he's trash." A barrage of The Traitors fans are siding with the Real Housewives star on this.

Many expressed on social media that Phaedra's anger toward Dan was justified:

Those interested can stream The Traitors US season 2 on Peacock.