CT Tamburello addresses showmance rumors with Phaedra Parks following The Traitors win

The Challenge alum CT Tamburello took home The Traitors trophy alongside Trishelle Cannatella in the season 2 finale, released on Thursday, March 7. CT sparked showmance rumors with co-star Phaedra Parks while completing a riverside mission. The Traitors fans loved their banter to such an extent that they took to social media to ship the duo together.

After winning the ultimate competition of backstabbing and betrayal, CT has squashed all the speculation of a potential showmance between him and Phaedra Park. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 8, The Challenge alum said:

“No, nothing real happened, I'll be honest with you.”

What incited the rumors was Phaedra labeling CT her “Castle daddy.” In addition, at one point in the competition series, the Real Housewives fame also lit CT Tamburello’s torch to grant him immunity.

CT denies showmance with Phaedra Parks on The Traitors

During Phaedra’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Phaedra not only called CT her “Castle daddy” but also implied their bond was a “love thing.” Now, The Traitors winner weighs in his opinion highlighting things were “sincere” between the two but they were also playing the game. He told Entertainment Weekly:

“It was fun. I loved her because she's a cornball. She was great. I would say there was a sense of sincerity, for sure. But it was also playing a game, you know?"

CT and Phaedra kept a close association with each other on The Traitors but when the Real Housewives star treaded troubled waters at the roundtable, The Challenge alum was one of the housemates to vote for her banishment. Reacting to putting the game above her, CT told the publication:

“Honestly, I have too much respect for her to try to turn it into something it's not, just to try to be a flash in the pan. I don't think that would be fair, I don't think that's the right thing to do. I mean, what would I do, move to Atlanta? I can't do that."

More on The Traitors US season 2 finale

The final three contestants standing were CT, MJ, and Trishelle, all of them were faithfuls. They were given the chance to either end the game or opt for another round of banishment. MJ wanted to stop the game and split the prize pot but CT and Trishelle decided otherwise. MJ pleaded her case:

"You guys don't know me as long as you've known each other but I've been open, transparent. I wasn't chosen as the traitors. I wasn't recruited as a traitor. Nothing. I was just here as a faithful the whole time.”

After enough drama which included CT and Trishelle doubting each other, they decided to stick together and vote out MJ from the game. This led to the duo winning the prize pot of a whopping $208,100. However, MJ wasn’t happy with how the finale turned out to be. She said in a confessional:

"It shouldn't have ended this way. That's a plot twist of a lifetime. I mean I hope they regret it. We could have been celebrating, all three of us together. We all deserved it. I guess they don't care. It's not just. It's not fair."

Those interested can stream The Traitors US season 2 on Peacock.