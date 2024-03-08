Who won The Traitors season 2? Details explored

After a glorious 11-episode run, the Faithfuls won The Traitors season 2. The Challenge duo Chris 'CT' Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella split the $208,100 winning pot after first getting rid of Kate Chastain the Traitor and then eliminating Mercedes 'MJ' Javid.

The game-ending finale episode, titled One Final Hurdle, was dropped on March 7, on Peacock and was the most anticipated episode of the season. Phaedra's banishment last episode made it hard for the remaining six contestants to guess the Traitor among them.

After Shereé's murder and Kate's banishment, Chris and Trishelle took out MJ after a game made them choose if they wanted to divide the winning money between the three or banish further. While MJ chose to end the game, the other two chose to go ahead with the final vote in an attempt to not divide the prize money three ways.

How did Chris and Trishelle from The Challenge win The Traitors season 2?

Chris and Trishelle have been extremely dedicated since the start when it came to safeguarding their positions as Faithfuls and looking out for Traitors. They ensured to maintain a dialogue with every individual in the house and told them their observations about the Traitors, which established trust between them.

Chris would never call someone out and pick an argument at the Round Table which made him look docile and helped him stay out of the killer eyes of the Traitors. In the second half of the season, he was seen helping fellow Faithfuls out with tasks, increasing their prize money, and earning their trust in him.

His immunity shield saved him in the dire times towards the end, when Phaedra saw him as a threat and would've murdered him if he didn't have one.

Shereé's murder and Sandra, MJ, and Kate's banishment from episode 11 of The Traitors season 2

Shereé Whitfield, a Real Housewives star was shielded by Phaedra throughout the game whenever other Traitors thought of murdering her. But with Phaedra gone in episode 10, Kate got an easy pass to murder, Whitfield, because the latter suspected her to be the murderer.

With Shereé gone, Kate was successfully able to pivot the blame on Sandra after CT, and Trishelle had rooted for her since the beginning. While all four remaining contestants voted for Sandra, Sandra voted for Kate, leaving the rest of the fingers pointed at the Traitor.

With the contestants reduced to 4, Alan came up with the game of Fire of Truth, which had the contestants choose if a) they wanted to end the game or b) banish it again. The only condition was that if the game ended with a Traitor in the mix, the money would go to the Traitor. And even if one contestant out of the four voted for banishment, there would be banishment.

With the Faithfuls sure about the existence of a Traitor because of Shereé's murder, they decided to vote for banishment. But Kate voted to end the game, hinting directly at her identity as a Traitor.

With Kate out, the remaining three had to again choose between banishment and ending the game. While MJ decided to go for ending the game option, CT and Trishelle joined houses and chose to banish MJ in the hopes of outing another Traitor. However, to no one's surprise, MJ turned out to be a Faithful and the $208,100 prize pot was split between CT and Trishelle.

The Traitors season 2 reunion is available to stream on Peacock.