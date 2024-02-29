"LAUREL PUNKED CALLUM": Laurel Stucky wins The Challenge fans over in reunion pt. 1

The Challenge season 39 (Battle for a New Champion) found its champion last week when Emanuel Naegu won the finale. The cast returned to the screen on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and went over the season's events and big moments with Maria Menounos.

Several veterans who appeared on the show as mercenaries were also present during the reunion special. They included Tori Deal, Devin Walker, Cara Maria, Laurel Stucky, and others. While the champions had a lot to say, Laurel's inputs on several issues won fans' hearts, who praised her for calling Callum out for using Michelle during the season.

They took to social media to react to the episode and praised Laurel Stucky for her conduct and contributions, with an X user, @aytotea0, stating:

"LAUREL PUNKED CALLUM LMAOOO"

The Challenge season 39 fans impressed by Laurel during the reunion special part 1

The reunion special of The Challenge Battle for a New Champion was aired on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The much-awaited segment saw Laurel Stucky and some of the other veterans, who appeared as mercenaries during the season.

On the episode, Michele opened up about her and Jay's strategy and how they thought they could their Survivor strategy for The Challenge. However, as she admitted that it hadn't translated well for them, Laurel interjected stating that Michele should have thought about changing it up since it wasn't working.

Michele pointed out that it wasn't a switch that she could flip and Laurel responded saying that the former was "supposed to be smart."

"So you'd think it was the rational next step," Laurel added.

The Challenge alum told the contestant that she could try and rely on her alliances but that "the bones" of the MTV show were the elimination tasks. Laurel went on to say that people got thrown into eliminations and if they couldn't stand on their feet, they would be eliminated.

Corey defended Michele, noting that had she not been purged, she would have made it to the finals. He added that while he may not have agreed with all of her decisions during The Challenge's latest season, she protected members of her alliances, including himself. Mariah called out the alliance, claiming it wasn't "real."

The host then asked Michelle about her picking Melissa over Ravyn. Michele pointed out that Ravyn made comments about Callum picking her and the season 39 contestant took it personally.

Ravyn pointed out that she thought it was weird and that Callum had Michele. Callum chimed in to defend himself but Laurel stepped up and defended Michele. She told him to "shut the f*ck up" and Callum retaliated by asking her how she knew him.

"I do know you, because we did a show together. You're sneaky. You do this in relationships. Don't backtrack. I'm sorry, don't do that sh*t. You do this to multiple girls," Stucky told Callum.

Maria pointed out that she was getting "the chills" to see Laurel sticking up for Michele. The season 39 mercenary pointed out that she would stick up for the Survivor alum because she didn't deserve what Callum did. She claimed that no "f*cking girl deserves that."

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and praise Laurel. While many said that it wasn't what they had expected, they seemed to love it.

Laurel and Michelle's feud started in season 38 when Michele's gameplay placed over several of her friendships. While the feud may not have extended beyond television, differences between the two were evident during season 39. In the latest season, Laurel had chosen Michele to compete against during an elimination challenge. She referred to her as "orange shirt" and during the reunion claimed that she blanked on her name.

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with another reunion special on MTV.