"Whiny": The Challenge fans call Michele one of the "worst" contestants ever

The Challenge, MTV's long-running show that is currently airing season 39, Battle For a New Champion, saw another alum return to the show on Wednesday's episode.

The January 3 episode brought back Cara Maria, a 13-time winner to the show as part of the new format as she took on one of the contestants who are competing in the show. While the contestants believed she could pick Ravyn Rochelle or Colleen Schneider to compete against, she picked Michele Fitzgerald instead.

Cara, who wanted to create chaos, initially asked the Survivor alum who she could choose between Schneider and Rochelle, and when the cast member didn't say anyone's name, Cara chose Michele.

While Cara lost to Michele during the elimination, fans still slammed the cast member and called her one of the worst contestants in the history of the MTV show. One person, @EileenF89173412 wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Michele is one of the worst contestants on The Challenge. Yuk. She is a whiny lil b."

The Challenge season 39 fans slam Michele Fitzgerald in latest episode

The Challenge season 39, Battle For a New Champion aired its first episode of 2024 this week on Wednesday, January 2. During the segment, fans saw the return of one of the most iconic female players in the history of the show as Cara Maria made an appearance as a mercenary.

The episode started with a daily challenge, during which teams had to knock their opponents off a platform and make them fall into the water.

"Two teams have to go against each other, pushing this big, heavy wall until one of the other teams knocks off the platform. And the two last teams standing go against each other," Ravyn noted.

Later in the episode, Olivia and Nurys had a conversation about Horacio. Olivia asked her how she felt about Horacio, and she noted that she trusts him "wholeheartedly" in the game. Olivia felt differently and noted that while they were together for the whole season during Ride or Dies, things have changed since.

"He doesn't even tell me he's coming on this season," she added.

As a mercenary and legend, Cara Marie made an appearance on the show in hopes of eliminating someone and winning $10,000. During her appearance, the former winner chose "chaos" by asking Michele Fitzgerald who she would have picked between Ravyn Rochelle and Colleen Schneider if she were in her place.

When Michele didn't answer, Cara Maria chose the Survivor alum for not "having the b*lls" to take someone's name.

During the elimination, which consisted of two parts, physical and mental, Cara dominated the physical aspect of the task. However, Michele, who is known for being great at puzzles, overtook her and won the task.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment, and much like before, the Michele Fitzgerald hate continued.

The Challenge fans slam Michele online (Image via Twitter/#thechallenge)

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.