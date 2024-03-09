The Challenge star Trishelle’s racist remark against Aneesa revisited 

The Challenge, being a long-running reality competitive show, has witnessed several instances where contestants have crossed the line. The seriousness of the incidents has varied from abuse, threats, violence, racism, and more.

One alum of the show is Trishelle Cannatella. She recently won The Traitors US season 2 along with Chris C.T. Tamburello, but she doesn't have a scotch-free history either. During her participation on The Challenge: Rivals II in 2013, she engaged in a heated exchange with Aneesa Ferreira and made racially charged comments towards her while intoxicated.

Ferreira, who was justifiably offended by the comment, confronted Cannatella about the same. In a screaming match, Trishelle yelled:

"You're f*cking Black, you're Jewish. What the f*ck?"

In response, Aneesa called her 'Trashelle,' while the former yelled back and called her a "f*cking stripper." Cannatella charged at the cast member, and the two had to be physically separated from one another. However, the fight didn't stop there, as Aneesa asked her what she would do and told her that she couldn't fight.

The cast member walked over to Trishelle, and after another comment from Cannatella, the two got into a fight as Aneesa pulled her hair. The Traitors season 2 winner quit the show after the fight.

The Challenge alum Trishelle apologized to Aneesa during All Stars

Eight years after the fight, the two came face-to-face while competing on The Challenge: All Stars in 2021. During one of the episodes of the MTV show, Cannatella sat Aneesa down and rendered her an apology for the racially charged comments that she made in the past.

She noted that she knew they hadn't seen each other in "forever" and that the last time they were on a show together, they didn't have the best ending. Trishelle noted that she felt "so terrible after."

"I know that it was a long time ago, but I know that it hurt your feelings, and I just wanted to personally apologize to you just face-to-face because it was racially insensitive, and I never would want to say anything to hurt you because you're amazing."

The Challenge reality star admitted she was wrong and called herself "immature and stupid." She stated that since the incident that took place in 2013, the cast member educated herself and wanted to be a better human.

Aneesa accepted her apology and noted that it made her emotional. Trishelle told her it would never happen again. In a confessional, the reality star stated that Aneesa was "incredibly" kind to her, and she felt that she learned a lot from the incident and was appreciative that she accepted her apology.

While talking to the cameras, Aneesa noted that it was "unfortunate" that she and The Traitors winner had that "hiccup" all those years ago since they could have had a great friendship.

"It feels like she isn't that person and I truly believe in giving people room to grow."

The same year, Trishelle spoke to Too Fab magazine about the fight and noted that she was horrified by the comments she made. She noted in the conversation that, while she hadn't watched the episode, she had watched clips and memes. She stated that she was humiliated and horrified by the things she said to The Challenge alum.

"That was a really tough show, to be honest, and I understand her anger. She had every right to be made at me in that moment. So I completely get it."

Trishelle recently appeared on The Traitors alongside Johnny Bananas and C.T. Tamburello, episodes of which are available to stream on Peacock.