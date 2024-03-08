Trishelle Cannatella net worth: How much wealth does The Traitors season 2 star have?

After winning The Traitors season 2 Trishelle Cannatella's net worth of $500 thousand, is to have increased even more. The Traitors finale which aired on March 7, saw Trishelle spilt the precious $208,100 prize pot with Chris 'CT' Tamburello, bringing her share to $104,050.

Like her fellow winner Chris, even Trishelle was a The Challenge contestant so much of her wealth comes from winning the challenges from 6 seasons of the legacy show. Starting from Real World: Las Vegas in 2002, Trishelle stuck with the franchise for almost 2 decades with her last appearance in All Stars 1, which aired in 2021.

Her $500 thousand net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth, comes from her appearances on several TV shows, her modeling career, and her poker play.

How has Trishelle Cannatella accumulated $500K+ of wealth?

Born on November 4, 1979, Trishelle Cannatella is 44 years old as of today. Hailing from Cut Off, Louisiana, Trishelle liked to play sports while in high school. She then went to the University of Southern Mississippi but didn't finish her studies. Unable to pay back her student loans, Trishelle started finding ways to earn.

While at it, she got the opportunity to audition for a show called Lost in the US, which gave its winner $50,000 in prize money. Even though she didn't end up getting that opportunity, she chanced into Real World: Las Vegas based on her audition for Lost in the US.

She also modeled for Playboy several times- for the Playboy magazine, for the Playboy Cyber Club, and for Playboy DVD. She also appeared in Willian Hung's music video for the song She Bangs and a Super Bowl commercial for GoDaddy.com.

Apart from The Challenge, she has also appeared in other TV shows such as The New Tom Green Show, Steve-O: Out on Bail, Spring Break Celebrity Fantasies, Married at First Sight, and Hulk Hogan's Celebrity Championship Wrestling among others.

Trishelle's movie career is also quite impressive. She has starred in The Scorned, The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning, Ninja Cheerleaders, The Martini Shot, and others.

Apart from her film and TV career Trishelle has had an expansive poker career, in which she has procured pioneering success. She came third in the poker WPT Invitational Tournament in 2010 bagging $20,000.

The perfect merger of her reality TV career with her poker career happened in 2013 when Cannatella was a contestant on a Poker Reality TV show called Living the Life with Amanda Kimmel, which was shot in Barcelona. Sadly, the show didn't come to fruition as it died after its pilot was shot.

Trishelle Cannatella's net worth after winning The Traitors season 2

Trishelle's experience with gaming reality shows helped her just like it helped fellow The Challenge star CT Tamburello to secure the win to the treacherous show. Like CT Trishelle Cannatella also managed to keep skillfully flying under the radar without getting murdered or banished.

The win brought $208,100 in prize money which was divided between her and CT bringing her share to $104,050. Adding that to her $500,000 net worth which is according to Celebrity Net Worth, brings her total to $604,050.

Trishelle Cannatella is married to John Hesnz a fighter pilot for Louisiana Air National Guard and a pilot for Delta according to Dailymail.