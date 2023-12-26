How old is John Schneider? The Dukes of Hazzard star under investigation over Joe Biden tweet

John Schneider, the 63-year-old star known for his role in The Dukes of Hazzard, is reportedly under investigation by the Secret Service. This is because of a tweet he posted about President Joe Biden, where he reportedly mentioned that the President should be "publicly hung."

According to Deadline, Schneider's tweet, which has since been deleted, was a response to a tweet from President Biden about former President Donald Trump.

In his since-deleted tweet, Schneider wrote:

"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son, too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider"

Despite the allegations, in a statement issued to ET on December 22, 2023, Schneider denied that his tweet constituted a threat or a call for violence. In his statement, he doubled down that his comment was not intended as a threat.

Expand Tweet

A look at the events that brought about the investigation of John Schneider

In the tweet to which Schneider reportedly replied, Joe Biden was elucidating how the former U.S. President Trump posed a threat to the democracy of America.

"Trump poses many threats to our country when it comes to the right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything," the tweet read.

However, in a statement to ET on December 22, The Dukes of Hazzard stat reiterated that he had no intention of threatening the life of the President of the United States. He also shared his thoughts about how some leaders in Washington have evidently lost their way. Thereafter, he emphasized the need for transparency and accountability from the leaders for the survival of the United States as a constitutional republic.

"Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing. Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past. I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense," Schneider said.

He further added:

"It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nations [sic] leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad. Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement."

Notably, The Secret Service has acknowledged awareness of Schneider's comments. But, as per their standard practice, they refrained from commenting on specifics related to protective intelligence. They confirmed, however, that they thoroughly investigate all threats concerning individuals under their protection.

Which role did John Schneider play in The Dukes of Hazzard?

The Dukes of Hazzard originally aired from 1979 to 1985 and became a significant part of American television history. In the show, John Schneider played the role of Bo Duke. Moreover, the character Bo Duke and his cousin Luke Duke were the main characters in the show.

The series followed the adventures of the Duke cousins in the fictional Hazzard County. In the show, they frequently encountered legal troubles while outwitting the corrupt Commissioner Boss Hogg and his bumbling brother-in-law, Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane.

In addition, Bo and Luke were known for their high-speed chases and stunts. The stunts remembered to date include their iconic car, the General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger.

John Schneider's deleted tweet is a powerful reminder of how actions travel faster than light in this digitally-abled world.