“Election around the corner”: Joe Biden pardons thousands of marijuana offenders nationwide, spurring reactions online

On Friday, December 22, 2023, U.S. President Joe Biden announced a pardon for all people who were convicted for the use of or possession of marijuana on federal lands, including the District of Columbia. The decision addresses the prevalent racial disparities within the American judicial system.

"Criminal records for marijuana use and possession have imposed needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities," he explained.

Additionally, the White House announced that 11 individuals who were serving "disproportionately long sentences for nonviolent drug offenses" would be granted clemency. According to current reforms, they would have received much more lenient penalties if sentenced today.

The move left a sour taste in the mouths of netizens who questioned the purpose behind the pardon. Many stated that it was a ploy for Joe Biden to secure votes in the upcoming elections.

"Back to buying votes": Internet users react to Joe Biden's federal pardon

As news of Joe Biden pardoning all people who either used or possessed marijuana spread, the internet was left skeptical and unimpressed. Many pointed out that it was Biden himself who set these laws in the first place. Some pointed out that Vice President Kamala Harris was responsible for several of the convictions, thereby negating her work.

Several others remarked that it was just a ploy to garner votes in the 2024 presidential elections. Here are some comments seen under @MArioNawfal's X post about the development:

Last year, in a similar move, Joe Biden made anyone who was convicted for simple possession on federal lands to be eligible for pardon. In his statement, the 81-year-old president urged all state governors to do the same. The statement came just before the 2022 midterm elections.

Biden's current pardon does not apply to those who have been jailed for selling the drug, which is illegal under federal law, or to those were were driving under the influence of the drug. Additionally, it does not apply to those who have violated state laws.

No other statements were released at the time of writing this article.