“We deserve an explanation”: Kamala Harris trolled for suggesting population reduction to combat climate change

Vice President Kamala Harris has been trolled over her latest remark suggesting that the United States should reduce its population to combat climate change. The 58-year-old delivered a speech at Baltimore’s Coppin State University in Maryland on Friday, July 14, on the need to develop a “clean energy economy”.

According to the White House, Harris meant to say that the U.S. must reduce “pollution.” Instead, the gaffe occurred and she ended up saying “population”. Before prompting the audience to erupt in applause, the Vice President said:

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water.”

However, on July 16, Harris took to Twitter to share a photo of her with a message written on it, stating that reproductive freedom entails entrusting women with the task of making decisions about their own bodies.

Right-wingers, as well as pro-life supporters, flocked to the comment section of the Vice President's tweet to criticize her notions. One user @chevy2855 demanded an explanation from Kamala Harris, asking her why it is in her best interest to reduce population.

Internet reacts to Kamala Harris' gaffe about population reduction

It goes without saying that Kamala Harris is not a favorite U.S. leader to the Republicans and the conservative Americans. Her one gaffe about population reduction, which the White House claimed was meant to be pollution reduction, has triggered people.

The Vice President's latest tweet added more fuel to the fire and pro-life supporters started arguing about how it is still considered murder even if it's a fetus. They condemned Harris for openly advocating for "population reduction".

Many pointed out that the Democrats cannot define what a woman is, given the Biden administration's repeated public display of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The official transcript from the White House containing Harris’ speech acknowledged her disquieting error and corrected it. The word “population” has been crossed out in the transcript, and “pollution” has been added in brackets in place to denote what Kamala Harris originally intended to say.

Other baffling speeches delivered by Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris has a history of making baffling remarks as the Vice President. Earlier in July, she repeatedly defined the word “culture” at a New Orleans music festival that sparked mockery online. During her speech at the Essence Fest of Culture held at Caesars Superdome, Harris said:

“Culture is — it is a reflection of our moment in our time, right? And in present culture is the way we express how we’re feeling about the moment.”

On Wednesday, July 11, the Vice President stuttered and struggled to provide a definition of artificial intelligence and served a mixture of vague words during a meeting with civil rights leaders and labor unions. Harris said:

“I think the first part of this issue that should be articulated is AI is kind of a fancy thing. First of all, it’s two letters. It means artificial intelligence, but ultimately what it is, is it’s about machine learning.”

Back in April, the Vice President was ridiculed after she took a confusing detour at an abortion rights rally while she spoke about the particular “moment” in time that the United States is in.

“So I think it’s very important — as you have heard from so many incredible leaders for us at every moment in time and certainly this one — to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” she said.

Officials at the White House have been reportedly concerned about Kamala Harris becoming problematic as the 2024 presidential election approaches.