What did India Arie say about Megan Thee Stallion and Janelle Monáe? Drama explained as Brown Skin singer clarifies ESSENCE fest criticism

Soul artist India Arie recently mentioned Janelle Monáe and Megan Thee Stallion in an Instagram post by the ESSENCE music festival and made some controversial remarks. On July 4, 2023, ESSENCE shared a video clip of women of all sizes and shapes participating in a twerk dance competition that was being encouraged by Janelle Monáe.

Janelle and Megan were on the 2023 Essence Fest’s lineup, which additionally featured a range of performers, including Gucci Mane and Lauryn Hill.

India commented about both Janelle and Megan in connection with their performances at the music festival. She suggested that their performances were too explicit and inappropriate for children. The Brown Skin singer wrote that:

"Humanity does EVERYTHING, but EVERY THING BELONG IN A STAGE. No. os everything fo rKIDS? No. is everything for EVERY BODY? NO."

India Arie expressed her distaste for making twerk dance mainstream, adding that it lacked discretion and discernment. She said that many folks want the mainstream international representation of Black culture to show them in a respectful light. However, the singer also wrote that she loves Megan and Janelle, but she told others not to bother arguing with her on this subject because she would not care.

India Arie's comment on ESSENCE Fest's Instagram post. (Image via Instagram/@essence)

India Arie elaborates on her ESSENCE Fest criticism on Instagram

After the 47-year-old singer's comment was met with severe criticism, India took to her Instagram stories on July 5 and posted a series of explanations. The singer doubled down on her previous remarks that the music festival did not send the right message to the general public. However, India mentioned that she did not mean any malice behind her comment.

India Arie said that she hates defending “simple logic” and clarified that she did not have any issue with any of her sisters (referring to other Black female artists). She then claimed to be old-school and that she had long been vocal about her support of other women. In addition, India said she loves humanity despite its flaws.

She further went on to say that she said what she said because she is entitled to her opinion, like everyone else. India Arie wrote that she has been uplifting, affirming, supporting, and loving the wellness of everyone in general, especially Black women.

The singer mentioned that there was no scandal to see, and it was just one individual’s opinion. She added:

“But what I will NEVER ALLOW, is for ANYONE to paint ME!! As a person who would use other women for kindling in the burning down of the patriarchy. NO. No. NO. NO. NOOO. It’s. I love all, ALL of the female artists, because I KNOW FIRST HAND how hard it is to BE ONE.”

India Arie said that she has also performed at the ESSENCE music festival around six times, writing:

"What I see, here is the main streaming of cults, that IMHO should be adult only entertainment."

The musical artist then went on to say that many things are currently going on in her life, and she was trying to protect her peace this year. India said that she was open to a real conversation or a “smart debate” but claimed that she does not indulge in the self-propelled outrage on social media, adding that she puts herself and self-care first.

India Arie finally concluded by asking why it was so hard for everyone to understand that her remarks were meant for the ESSENCE Fest and not for publicly criticizing Megan and Janelle.

