Who is Julie Hoover? Former Christian school teacher arrested for twerking months after sexting scandal

Julie Hoover, a former teacher at Point of Grace Christian School in Florida has been accused of inappropriate behavior for a second time as she was arrested for twerking on a male student at a high school prom.

Hoover was previously arrested in June on a count of 'teacher engaging in s*x' with an 18-year old senior student after exchanging explicit messages.

The most recent charge has come to light when another student accused Hoover of lewd conduct at a high school prom in April, when she reportedly "twerked on him and pressurized him to have alcohol".

The student also stated that he became uncomfortable as soon as Hoover started showing inappropriate behavior. According to WCTV, other students reportedly had tried stopping Hoover.

For those who do not know, twerking means a “s*xually suggestive dancing characterized by rapid, repeated hip thrusts and shaking of the b*ttocks especially while squatting”, as defined by Merriam-Webster.

Ex-teacher Julie Hoover inappropriately twerked against a high school student at a prom

According to court documents via the New York Post, the plaintiff's mother had also reported that Hoover was arranging to make the student visit her home while her husband was at work.

It is not known whether the student who was involved in exchanging explicit messages with Julie Hoover back in June is the same student who accused her of twerking.

As per Law and Crime, the court affidavit states:

“While speaking to [the victim] he advised that while at Prom on April 8th 2022, Julie Hoover put an alcoholic drink into his mouth (straw), and she was pressuring him to drink alcohol. [The victim] advised it occurred multiple times during the evening, and at the time of the incident he was 17 years of age. [The victim] advised that while at prom each time he got onto or even near the dance floor, Julie Hoover came over to the area he was dancing and began ‘Twerking’ [sic] on him rubbing her rear end on him.”

The documents further revealed how the plaintiff told Hoover that her behavior made him "uncomfortable." He also revealed that there were many witnesses that saw Julie Hoover's behavior that night.

"[The victim] advised that this made him uncomfortable and he left the dance floor each time she did this. [The victim] stated that there were several people that did witness Julie Hoovers behavior as well as her attempts to give him alcoholic drinks. [The victim] swore to his statements."

Further information on the case

Brian Cruse, the Sheriff's Office investigator, spoke to three witnesses who were present in the school premises on that very prom night.

First witness, school administrator Randy Maubach noted that the alcohol was "not brought out before the prom." Randy reportedly advised the teachers to pour the alcohol into cups after the students left.

Allison Towles, the second witness, had reportedly informed the authorities of Hoover's inappropriate behavior. The court documents mentioned:

“[Towles] also witnessed Mrs Hoover dancing on [the victim] and rubbing her b*ttocks on [the victim’s] front pants area of his crotch... She advised she got in between them several time [sic] attempting to get Mrs Hoover to stop.”

Eli Dorman, the third witness, reported to the authorities that she saw Hoover trying to make the victim drink alcohol with a straw. The documents noted:

"He advised that Julie was ‘Twerking’ on [the victim] several times and that [the victim] attempted to get away from her each time she was doing that."

A school official from Point Grace School has mentioned that Julie Hoover is no longer a part of the institution.

No news on the trial date has been reported as of date.

