Who is Bridget Malcolm? All about the Australian Victoria's Secret model as her teacher loses license amid grooming scandal

Australian model Bridget Malcolm opened up about her former music teacher at a high school in Perth who has now been suspended over serious misconduct against her while she was studying there.

On September 10, the 30-year-old model took to her Instagram account to share a video talking about her experience at Perth's all-girls Methodist Ladies’ College after she learned about Aurelio Gallo's teaching license being suspended for three years.

She said:

“I don’t really know how to say this but I’m just going to come out and say it. Today it became public knowledge that my high school music teacher lost his teacher’s license in Western Australia for three years. He lost it for serious misconduct against a student whilst he was teaching them, and I am that student."

She continued:

"I’ve gone back and forth on whether or not to waive my right to anonymity because I was a minor when it all happened."

However, she said that things have changed from her end as she went on to mention:

“But you know I’m not a minor anymore. I’m still in shock, I’m still processing and I’ve definitely had a lot of feelings today. I’m all over the place. I just want to say to my fellow survivors out there: you’re not alone, you’re stronger than you can possibly imagine, and the future is waiting for you.”

All you need to know about Bridget Malcolm and the messages she received from her teacher

Born on November 3, 1992, Bridget Malcolm is a native of Perth, Australia. She started playing the oboe at the age of 14 after performing with the local universities octet soon after. Malcolm also toured Europe with her high school orchestra.

After graduating from high school, Bridget Malcolm was accepted into the Sydney Conservatorium of music and WAAPA but decided to move to New York City to pursue her career in modeling.

Bridget Malcolm appeared on the cover of several high-end fashion magazines like Harper's Bazaar Australia, Mexico, Playboy and Elle Italy. She rose to fame after walking in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015.

On September 12, Aurelio Gallo's teaching license was suspended in Western Australia and Queensland. He even stepped down from John Paul College as its performing arts head.

After his suspension, the teaching board shared a document featuring some of the messages shared by Gallo to Bridget Malcolm.

In 2009, Gallo sent Bridget Malcolm an email asking why she had not sent him topless pictures of herself.

He wrote:

"Glad to hear that you are being looked after and also becoming aware of people, Unfortunately you don’t always see what you need to. The second hand accommodation news was courtesy of [name of another teacher], who went on to tell me that she spoke to you for an hour and inform of the topless photos which you obviously didn’t send me!!! Why not may I ask!”

According to the records, the music teacher requested Malcolm, who was a teenager at the time, to email him photographs, meet him for dinner, and accept his Skype invitation.

In another email, Gallo wished Bridget Malcolm's family well but did not sign off the way a teacher would.

He said:

“I hope you and your family are having a well deserved rest. I sincerely wish you a safe and holy Christmas and special new year. By the way thanks for the birthday wish – NOT. Love Mr Gallo – sorry I mean regards Mr Gallo.”

Aurelio Gallo admitted to his wrongdoing and accepted that his actions were out of line.

Edited by Adelle Fernandes