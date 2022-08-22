Who is Erica Banks? Rapper responds after facing backlash for twerking for High school students in viral video

Erica Banks has been trending online after being criticized for twerking in front of male students while performing at a high school. The video went viral on Friday, August 19, 2022, leading to a negative response from the public.

However, the rapper responded to the trolls by commenting on The Neighborhood Talk's post, which had the most comments related to the video. Banks wrote:

"Girl didn't nobody touch them kids, clearly. We had a great time, good day."

Nobody Baby @sbaker_17 Mind you she at a high school!! Why tf you twerking for children! 🥴🥴🥴🥴 Mind you she at a high school!! Why tf you twerking for children! 🥴🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/sdHtQoH6Ah

Banks walked up to a group of teenagers in the gymnasium during a pep rally at Atlanta's Frederick Douglass High School, turned around, and began twerking. Although the students enjoyed the performance, the general public was outraged that she twerked in front of the children.

All about Erica Banks

Erica Banks, who was born on October 5, 1998, in DeSoto, Texas, rose to prominence after the release of her first three mixtapes. Erica began writing poetry, winning school contests, and rapping while in school. At the time, she was 12 years old. She then enrolled as a nursing student at Texas A&M University-Commerce before dropping out during her sophomore year to pursue her dream of becoming a successful rapper.

Erica released her first single, Talk My Sh*t, on SoundCloud in 2018, and her first mixtape, Art of the Hustle, in March 2019. After signing with 1501 Certified Entertainment, she released two more mixtapes in June and November of the same year, namely, Pressure and Cocky on Purpose.

Banks also released her self-titled fourth mixtape in June 2020, with singles like Buss It and Give Me That receiving positive feedback from fans. Erica then signed a record deal with Warner Records and appeared in Yella Beezy's song Star in January 2021.

Banks eventually rose to prominence with her song Buss It. In 2021, the song went viral on TikTok and peaked at 47th on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the song's release, Banks was nominated at the American Music Awards in 2021 in the category of Favorite Trending Song.

Erica Banks mentions Missy Elliott, Lil' Kim, Nicki Minaj, and Asian Doll as her inspirations. Her fans have usually compared her to rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Ti from Taylor Girlz on numerous occasions.

Although detailed information about her family is unavailable, she has two brothers and the identities of her parents are unknown. She has not revealed much about her personal life, and no one knows whether she is dating or in a relationship.

