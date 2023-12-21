"May the Secret Service show up at your door": John Schneider calls for Joe Biden to be publicly hung, sparks outrage

Actor John Schneider recently publicly demanded that Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, be put to death. Recently revealed as the Masked Singer on the reality TV show, Schneider openly shared his opinion on Joe Biden on X (formerly Twitter).

John Schneider's post garnered adverse reactions (Image via X / John_Schneider)

In a now-deleted reply to a post uploaded by President Biden on X, the actor stated,

"Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider."

Schneider's remark was removed after receiving thousands of reactions. Once netizens took notice of the comment, they took to the post and condemned the actor for his recent tweet.

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @Out5poken)

Netizens slammed actor John Schneider for his latest comment against Joe Biden

Netizens react to John Schneider's recent tweet (Image via Facebook / Joe Biden / John Schneider)

Actor Schneider is known for playing Beauregard “Bo” Duke in the classic television series The Dukes of Hazzard. He was also recently revealed as the runner-up on The Masked Singer.

Schneider's reply was in response to a post made by President Biden that read,

“Trump poses many threats to our country: The right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. But the greatest threat he poses is to our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything."

Expand Tweet

Schneider, a conservative, has been denouncing Biden on social media for a while now, most recently charging that the president is supporting Hamas' assault on Israel. About the same, he tweeted in October 2023,

“Can anyone deny that Joe Biden has funded the Hamas barbaric and inhumane attack on Israel? 6 billion in liquidity goes a long way. A long way toward hell. What will American hostages cost this time? Biden has put a price on the head of all Americans traveling abroad."

Expand Tweet

He has also appeared on pro-Trump networks, including Newsmax and One America News. Moreover, on Newsmax in December 2022, Schneider stated about Biden that,

“This man has got to face his maker and explain why he can’t say Jesus Christ is my lord and savior and I will run my country under his guidelines.”

Once his recent reply to Biden's tweet went viral, it garnered a lot of negative reactions. Internet users flooded the comment section of the response with criticism.

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @BillyM2k)

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @Shawn_Farash)

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @realchasegeiser)

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @MarkDice)

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @real_defender)

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @Bubblebathgirl)

Netizens react as Schneider calls for Biden's public execution (Image via X / @ScottMit99)

Schneider portrayed Jonathan Kent in The CW's Smallville from 2001 to 2005, and he returned as a recurrent character on the show's tenth and final season after starring as Bo Duke in the first Dukes of Hazzard from 1979 to 1985. He was ousted from Dancing with the Stars in 2018, another reality show he lost.

On the other hand, Newsweek wrote an email to Schneider's representatives requesting a comment. However, as of yet, no response has been received.