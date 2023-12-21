How did John Schneider meet his wife, Alicia Allain? Marriage explored as the actor reflects on the 'rough first Christmas' since death 

American actor and country singer John Schneider recently spoke to Fox News Digital about losing his third wife, Alicia Allain, to breast cancer earlier this year and preparing for the first Christmas without her, saying “It’s going to be rough,” and he was "a long way” from being okay.

The couple, who met in 2014 when John Schneider worked with Maven Entertainment, owned by Alicia Allain, got married in 2019. She was also the producing partner of the production house. Talking to Fox News Digital, John Schneider said:

“Grief is a funny thing. Grief will sneak up on you and smack you in the back of the head. Truly, when you least expect it. But usually right as you're having a great time.”

The Dukes of Hazzard star further added that the notion that grief goes away after a while is "silly,” and it often catches up to you when you least expect it and stops you from smiling, laughing, and celebrating life in general.

"Grief will never go away. It's just something we learn to carry. And I'm learning. Not a lesson I ever wanted. Not a skill I ever wanted to acquire. But, you know, here it is. So, I'm making the best of it,” he stated.

John Scheider also told the news outlet how he was going to spend the holiday season with his remaining family, including his kids and stepkids, and “celebrate her,” all while missing her, even though it was “very hard.”

"We're going to celebrate such a wonderful, wonderful life and such a force in all of our lives," Schneider concluded.

All you need to know about John Schneider’s marriage to Alicia Allain

John Schneider started dating Alicia Allain in April 2015, when she was a producing partner and owner of Maven Entertainment. At the time, Alicia also became his personal and professional manager. Allain was also an actress and a hairstylist.

Four years later, in September 2019, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in a barn on their property, as per the Daily Mail. Later, they went on to collaborate on several projects, including producing low-budget independent films and music and recording over a hundred songs together.

Unfortunately, their marital life was cut short when Alicia succumbed to stage 4 HER2 negative breast cancer in February 2023, at the age of 53. Schneider was 62 years old at the time. The Dukes of Hazzard star became a stepdad to Alicia’s daughter Jessica from her previous marriage.

Exploring, in brief, John Schneider’s two previous failed marriages

The Smallville actor met former Miss America (1976) Tawny Elaine Godin, popularly called Tawny Little or Tawny Little-Welch, at the 1982 Oscar ceremony, where she interviewed him as a rising country singer as an L.A. News anchor.

A year later, in 1983, the duo tied the knot inside Burbank Studios where The Dukes of Hazzard was filmed. However, the marriage was short-lived and ended three years later, due to “unavoidable circumstances,” as per Daily Mail.

Later, in July 1993, he married Elvira “Elly” Castle and the pair went on to have a child together, 27-year-old Karis. Their marriage lasted for over two decades until Castle filed for divorce in 2014 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Schneider briefly spent a couple of hours in jail for failing to provide alimony to his second wife but was released due to overcrowding. Castle’s children from a previous marriage, namely 35-year-old Leah and 31-year-old Chasen were also raised by John.