“REAL female rivalry”- The Challenge: All Stars fans react to Sylvia and Kelly Ann’s pairing

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premiered on January 29, introducing the cast and their pairs. Among them were Sylvia and Kelly Ann from All Stars season 3, known for their ongoing rivalry. Throughout season 3, they clashed multiple times, sabotaging each other, playing game politics, and nearly driving each other to elimination.

It was clear that they despised each others' gaming skills, and had no trust when it came to playing together. So when they were paired together on The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, fans of the show took to X and showed skepticism about them squashing their long-standing rivalry to work as a team.

"Sylvia & Kelly Anne... I love a good, REAL female rivalry!" a fan said.

"Sylvia & KA Is a legit rival pairing too. They actually hate each other & you can see it in the way they interact. I love 2 dramatic girlies being forced into a pairing," said another fan.

"Kelly Anne & Sylvia are really the only pairing who GENUINELY hates each other. You can’t convince me that Nany & Turbo still don’t have a little bit of love for each other," commented one.

Some fans of The Challenge: All Stars pointed out Sylvia and Kelly Ann's reactions to discovering that they were paired together.

"The Kellyanne and Sylvia argument omg," an X user wrote.

"I know Sylvia pissed that Kelly Anne her partner skskskskskskskskssksk," wrote another.

"Sylvia and Kelly Anne’s rivalry is lowkey the one that has the least to be based on, but yet it seems like they somehow still have the most beef," added a third.

"Nicole and Melissa is such a stretch. It's only a thing since Cara/Laurel just dud 40, and they paired Sylvia with KellyAnne. This is a blessing for Melissa, since she could have been paired with Melissa or Asaf," another wrote.

What are the other pairs on season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals?

There are 13 total pairs on season 5 of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals equalling 26 total participants. These include Adam and Steve from All Stars season 4, Amber and Faysal from The Challenge season 36 (Double Agents), and season 37 (Spies, Lies, and Allies).

Aneesa and Ashley M. also from The Challenge season 37, and Ashley K. and Dario from season 29, Invasion of Champions. Beth and Jonna are also from season 3 of All Stars, while Big T. and Corey are from season 39, Battle for a New Champion. They were linked together romantically and their separation turned them into rivals.

Da'Vonne and Shane from season 32, The Final Reckoning, were also paired together. Devin and Leroy's long-reigning animosity started during season 36, i.e. Double Agents, and prolonged till season 40. Frank and Sam's animosity also is long-standing. They were together since 2011, Real World: San Diego, then got together again during season 23, Battle of Seasons.

Katie and Veronica were well known for their screaming match during The Inferno, while Nicole and Melissa from season 28, The Vendettas, also had flings that didn't end well for them. The last pair, Nany and Turbo, initially competed in season 33, War of the Worlds, but their rift started in season 38, Ride or Dies.

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars season 5 are released on Wednesdays, at 8 pm ET, on MTV.

