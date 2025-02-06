The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 2 recap – Amber and Faysal secure victory while Beth and Jonna face elimination

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 2, titled Rivals on the Edge, aired on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. With only four pairs holding stars, the contestants needed to find a way to secure their place in the final. The Daily Challenge tested trust and teamwork, while the elimination round determined which pair would be the first to leave the game.

The latest episode began with the remaining nine pairs strategizing on how to gain a star. While there was uncertainty about the game's full rules, they knew winning a Daily Challenge would guarantee their safety in the show.

The host TJ Lavin introduced Edge of Glory, a competition that involved solving a math equation. If a competitor lost their grip, both players would fall. Amber Borzota and Faysal Shafaat won the Daily Challenge after the event was cut short due to weather.

Trending

At elimination, the house vote sent Adam Larson and Steve Meinke into the arena. However, Amber and Faysal chose to face off against Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion. In Pole Position, Adam and Steve secured the win, eliminating Beth and Jonna from the competition.

Amber and Faysal win the first competition in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

The competitors arrived at the challenge site, where the host TJ Lavin introduced Edge of Glory. The goal was to solve a math equation before stepping onto a plank extending over the edge of a 55-story building. One player had to lean over and grab four flags while their partner held on to them with a thin rope.

The team that completed the challenge the fastest would win, while the losing pairs faced elimination in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. Beth was unsure before attempting the task and as she watched the other pairs do the task, she said she didn't think she could complete the challenge.

As she prepared to step onto the plank, Beth hesitated and began to cry. Jonna tried to encourage her, but Beth refused to continue. Aneesa and Ashley M. also struggled. Aneesa refused to participate, saying that they were "fine socially" and didn't need it. TJ called them back to the ground and disqualified them.

As other teams attempted the challenge, tensions rose. KellyAnne and Sylvia argued when the latter hesitated on the plank.

“If you’re not going to try, why are we even here?” KellyAnne asked.

Multiple teams failed to complete the challenge and the competition had to be cut short due to sudden rains.

The three remaining teams: Leroy and Devin, Nany and Turbo, and Melissa and Nicole, chose to withdraw. Amber and Faysal, who had the fastest time before the cancellation, were declared winners in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

Beth and Jonna face elimination

With Amber and Faysal holding power, the house vote sent Adam and Steve into elimination on the latest episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. They were seen as strong competitors, making them a target. However, at the elimination arena, Amber and Faysal chose Beth and Jonna instead, surprising the group.

The elimination challenge, Pole Position, required pairs to insert poles into tubes, making movement more difficult with each round. After five rounds, the team that moved through their tube the fastest would win.

Beth and Jonna struggled early. Beth, still shaken from the Daily Challenge, found it difficult to keep up, but Jonna tried to motivate her but they still fell behind.

“We have to keep moving,” she said.

Adam and Steve kept a steady pace and secured the win. After the final round, TJ announced their victory. Beth and Jonna became the first pair eliminated from The Challenge All Stars: Rivals season 2.

The next episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals season 2 airs on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback