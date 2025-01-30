"Put my pride to the side" — The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Nany opens up on partnering with Turbo

Nany Gonzalez recently discussed her experience on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, which premiered on January 29. The show features 26 competitors paired with past rivals for a $300,000 prize.

After a three-year break following the 2022 Ride or Dies season, Nany entered the competition recharged and focused.

Nany was initially concerned about her partner, Turabi "Turbo" Camkiran, due to his past behavior but focused on the game, knowing they made a strong team. Her main worry was whether they could get along throughout the season.

"I just had to put my pride to the side. I showed up to play a game and to win. And so when I realized he was my partner, I was like, 'Okay, I know that we work well together when it comes down to competition," Nany said.

Trending

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals star Nany Gonzalez opens up about her goal in life

Nany Gonzalez was aware she had friends in the house, like Aneesa Ferreira. However, she knew the high stakes of the competition could quickly turn allies into enemies. As a result, Nany remained cautious. Despite this, Nany was eager to form connections with other The Challenge All Stars: Rivals contestants.

"I am also very conscious of the fact that there's so much money on the line and that at any given second, anybody can change up if it's going to benefit them. So, I always have that in the back of my mind. However, you know, I do try to create relationships with people," claimed Nnay.

One notable moment occurred when she and other contestants realized the show had a significant number of LGBTQ+ representatives. Nany found this exciting, as it marked a first for the series.

Nany arrived in Vietnam for the new season of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals with big aspirations. She wanted to win the title and use the prize money to achieve her personal goals. At the time, she was planning her wedding with then-fiancée Kaycee Clark. Nany also hoped to start a family and own a home, making the prize money a significant motivation.

Nany Gonzalez's recently announced her split from Kaycee Clark on January 25, but that didn't change her practical goals. Winning the $300,000 prize would help her achieve a longtime dream: buying her first home.

Nany wanted a place to call her own and establish roots. After a decade of traveling, she was ready to settle down and buying a home was her top priority.

"If I get this money, I am going to buy my first home. I have yet to purchase a house, and I really, really want something of my own. I want to start to establish some roots somewhere," stated Nany.

Nany Gonzalez began her reality TV career at 21 on The Real World: Las Vegas. Now, 15 years later, she’s still competing on The Challenge All Stars: Rivals. Grateful for the opportunity, Nany has finished second several times and stays positive and focused on winning.

The Challenge All Stars: Rivals premiered on January 29 at 8 pm ET/PT on MTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback