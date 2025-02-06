Who went home in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals episode 2? Details explored 

The second episode of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, titled Rivals on the Edge, aired on February 5, 2025, on MTV. The episode featured the Daily Challenge that tested the competitors’ ability to work together despite their past conflicts.

However, by the end of the episode, Beth Stolarczyk and Jonna Mannion were eliminated after failing to win the elimination challenge.

To qualify for the final, each pair had to earn a star. At the start, Adam & Steve, Leroy & Devin, Dario & Ashley, and Turbo & Nany had already secured theirs. The rest had to strategize and compete to get one.

The episode featured a tough height-based Daily Challenge that caused conflicts among teams. Amber and Faysal won and made a key strategic decision at the elimination arena of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

Elimination challenge in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals

The house vote determined that Adam Larson and Steve Meinke would compete in the elimination round, as many viewed them as a strong team. However, Amber Borzota and Faysal Shafaat, who won the Daily Challenge, had the power to select their opponents.

The duo chose Beth and Jonna to face Adam and Steve in the elimination arena of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

The elimination game, Pole Position, required each team to maneuver through a course while inserting poles into tubes, making it progressively harder to move forward. The challenge tested both strength and strategy, as pairs had to find the most efficient way to navigate through the obstacles.

Beth and Jonna struggled with coordination, causing them to fall behind early in the challenge. As Adam and Steve started pulling ahead, Jonna tried to push through but acknowledged their disadvantage, saying,

“We’re just not in sync.”

Meanwhile, Adam stayed focused, telling Steve,

“Let’s keep moving, don’t overthink it.”

After securing the win, Adam and Steve kept their stars and stayed in the competition. As TJ Lavin announced the results, he reminded Beth and Jonna that they had been given an opportunity to fight for their place in the game but had fallen short.

Other highlights from the episode

The Daily Challenge, Edge of Glory, required teams to solve a math problem before stepping onto a plank at the edge of a 55-story building. One partner had to lean over the edge to grab four flags while their teammate held onto them with a thin rope.

Some teams struggled, while others chose not to compete in The Challenge All Stars: Rivals.

Beth hesitated before the challenge, telling Jonna,

“I don’t know if I can do this.”

Aneesa Ferreira also decided not to participate, explaining to Ashley Mitchell,

“We should be safe this week.”

KellyAnne Judd and Sylvia Elsrode argued when Sylvia refused to attempt the task. A storm interrupted the competition, and three teams chose to withdraw rather than continue. This left Amber and Faysal as the winners by default.

Later, tensions grew in the house as competitors reacted to Amber and Faysal’s elimination choice. KellyAnne and Sylvia’s argument continued, and Frank Fox indicated he was prepared to change the game moving forward.

Watch new episodes of The Challenge All Stars: Rivals airing every Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

