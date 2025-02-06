What's inside Kim Kardashian's $60 million West California mansion? Details explored

The estimated value of Kim Kardashian's mansion in Hidden Hills, California, is $60 million, according to a tweet by Kris Jenner, as reported by People. The house was initially purchased by her and Kanye West in 2014. She held onto the property after their divorce. With a minimalist look, the mansion was designed by Axel Vervoordt and features open spaces in neutral tones.

In April 2018, Kanye West shared photos of their home on Twitter, now X. Kim responded publicly, reminding him of their agreement to keep the interior private.

"Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?" she said.

Despite this, the pictures gave fans a look into the mansion’s hallways, lighting, and furniture. Kim Kardashian has since spoken about how the home provides a peaceful space for her family.

Interior design and living spaces of Kim Kardashian's house

In her minimalist home, Kim Kardashian prioritizes neutral hues and open layout. Personalized furniture is utilized in the living room to complement the architecture. In an interview with Vogue in 2019, she stated that she enjoys having ambiance and tranquility in her living space.

"My house is very Zen, it’s the one place where I can really focus and just be with my kids," she shared.

The space is characterized by soft lighting, well-crafted chairs, and minimal decoration. The kitchen is designed in the same way, featuring modern appliances and a long dining table. In the past, Kim has exhibited her pantry, showing her interest in organizing things. In an interview with Poosh in 2019, she shared:

"I wanted everything to be super-tough."

This layout maintains a minimalist design with an accessible vibe. The bedrooms are designed with this in mind, featuring big windows for natural light. Kim's personal space has a walk-in closet that she designed to look like he wanted her wardrobe to be "showcased in glass," she told Vogue.

The home gym is another component, featuring several workout equipments. Kim has stated that she is committed to staying fit. She has weight training, yoga, and cardio equipments in her gym. In an People magazine interview in August 2018, she stated:

"I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio."

Outdoor spaces and family areas

Kim Kardashian's mansion has an outdoor area with a swimming pool. The backyard is a spot for Kim and her family to gather, as she has shared photos of their playdates in the garden. The property is surrounded by a vast garden, which is filled with well-tended plants and trees.

An outdoor dining room is available for hosting parties. Several family gatherings have been organized there, with Kim using the space for informal meals and celebrations. The addition of a basketball court is one of the most significant improvements to the property, with its primary purpose being her children.

In addition to the mansion, a guesthouse is located in the back and provides privacy for guests. The main house and the guest house have similar designs.

Kim Kardashian has extended her living space by inviting her close friends and family to stay. Designed with thought-out interiors and well-designed outdoor spaces, the home offers a combination of contemporary style and practical living.

Watch new episodes of The Kardashians season 6 airing every Thursday at 12 am ET from February 6, 2025, on Hulu and Disney+.

