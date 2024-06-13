The Kardashians season 5 episode 4: Recap and more details explored

The Kardashians season 5 has made it to episode 4, which came out on Thursday, June 13. After the promo of the episode released with episode 3 last week, fans were excited to see the SKIMS x Swarovski launch, and Khloe and Malika visiting a sperm bank.

Kendall also visited her former school in the episode because she received an invitation to talk about mental health. Kris and Kim discussed how difficult it had been for Kim to juggle her career and the kids, and how she coped with it.

What went down on The Kardashians season 5 episode 4?

The trailer for episode 4 attached to the end of episode 3 of The Kardashians gave a glimpse of the major events to go down in the episode. As depicted, episode 4 kicked off with Malika talking to Khloe about her desire to have a baby.

As Khloe explained in a confessional, Malika's estrangement from the father of her only child led her to choose the sperm bank option. Khloe also called Rob to ask if he would give his sperm since Malika and he had already slept together. Rob refused.

In another scene, Khloe visited Kourtney and saw her wearing Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Riccardo Tisci dress, famously known as the "couch dress" because of the trolls. She said she was wearing it as her Halloween Costume. The sisters then spoke about how Khloe could "go out and have fun" now that Tristan had moved to Cleveland.

Kim visited Kris, and they talked about adding more things to Kim's already full plate. They discussed how difficult it was for Kim to juggle between her career and her four kids. Kris advised her to set boundaries at work and with her family to get some time off. Cameras then followed Kim into her GQ- Man of the Year shoot.

Khloe and Malika then visited the sperm bank and scrolled through the profiles of donors on a laptop provided. Malika got emotional as she talked about taking the non-traditional route to have a child.

Kendall and her mom visited her school, Sierra Canyon, on the eve of World Mental Health Day because she received an invitation to speak on mental health. While there, Kendall shared with the students that deleting some of her social media apps helped her calm her anxiety.

The episode then showed Kim at the launch of SKIMS x Swarovski, an innerwear and lounge collection that tries to incorporate the essence of both brands. When she arrived at the event, the show flashed back to her younger self talking about her love for Swarovski, so her collaboration with the brand felt like a dream come true. At the launch, Kim met with Swarovski's creative director Giovanna Engelbert, and the two appreciated how well the store looked.

The end of the episode saw Khloe proudly dawning Kim's nipple bra, which went viral after its launch late last year. Malika, Kris, and Scott, who discussed Malika's wish to have a child with a sperm donor, joined her. Kris sympathized with Malika and understood the importance of having a sibling for your baby.

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 come out every Thursday, on Hulu.

