The Kardashians season 5 episode 4 trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

After episode 3 of The Kardashians season 5 premiered on Thursday, June 6, fans are already curious about what would go down in the next episode, i.e. episode 4. Thankfully, there is a trailer for every upcoming The Kardashians episode, at the end of the latest episode, that tells viewers what they should be expecting from it.

The episode 4 trailer sees the launch of Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS' collaboration with Swarovski. It also sees Khloe and her best friend Malika visiting a sperm bank to check out how things work, because of Malika's desire to have another kid, without the help of a partner.

After episode 3 saw Kim stressed about parenting her four children, episode 4 will likely see her sitting down with Mama Jenner, discussing new ways she is going to tackle her situation with her children.

Trending

3 major takeaways from The Kardashians season 5 episode 4 trailer

1) Kim attends the launch of SKIMS x Swarovski

The trailer for episode 4 of The Kardashians season 5, was attached at the end of episode 3. It saw Kim pulling up in a car studded with diamonds, at the launch of her innerwear brand SKIMS' in collaboration with Swarovski- the faux gemstones brand.

She walks in wearing a Swarovski stone-encrusted skirt and top, with SKIMS x Swarovski innerwear showing underneath. As she looks at the mannequins with the collab clothes on, she is seen saying, "It's glitzy, and glam".

The episode comes after Kim posted about the collaboration on her Instagram, on November 2023. The caption said,

"A first of its kind collaboration that fuses @Swarovski’s iconic glamour with @SKIMS innovative silhouettes, resulting in a unique crystallized collection".

In another Instagram video posted by Kim on November 7, she explains the creative process that went behind SKIMS x Swarovski, alongside the creative director of the brand- Giovanna Engelbert.

The upcoming episode is to see the two taking viewers through the creative process again, and giving a peek into what the designs are like.

2) Khloe and Malika visit a sperm bank

The trailer at the end of episode 1 of The Kardashians season 5, saw Malika sitting down with Khloe talking about having another kid. Khloe, calls her brother Rob, and tells him,

"Malika wants to have another kid. Why not get it from you?"

But Rob replies that he can't "f*ck" anymore. In another scene, Scott is seen telling Malika,

"Oh I've always wanted to bang ya. Let's do this".

This refers to Malika's desire to have another child, despite having no partner. In the trailer at the end of episode 3 of The Kardashians, Malika was seen turning to Khloe and explaining her desire to take the sperm bank route.

The best friends were seen visiting a sperm bank to check and enumerate what lies ahead. While at the sperm bank, Khloe jokingly asks a doctor,

"Something gonna splash on us?"

3) Kim and Kris talk about parenting

Episode 3 of The Kardashians season 5 saw Kim, on multiple occasions, talking about how stressful it is to be a single mother. She said that it was hard to have four kids wanting to do different things at the same time. She also wished she was stricter like Khloe, and knew how to forge boundaries with her kids.

In another scene, Kim broke down while talking to a friend about how she reached her limit handling the four kids, the past week. In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Kim is seen sitting down with her mother Kris Jenner. Kris is seen sympathizing with her saying,

"Having four is hard, and you have a lot going on".

Kim then says that she is going to get her "sh*t together" and that she is going to be "drill sergeant," referring to her wish to become stricter with her kids, which she talked about in the latest episode.

Her mom then asks her if she had discussed the same with Khloe. She probably thought Khloe, who was going through the same problem after Tristan left for Cleveland, could understand Kim better. But Kim says she hadn't told Khloe because she is "judgemental".

New episodes of The Kardashians season 5 come out every Thursday on Hulu and Disney+ Hostar.