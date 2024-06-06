Why has Kim Kardashian never seen a therapist? The Kardashians star praises friends in latest episode

The Kardashians season 5 aired a brand new episode this week on Thursday, June 6, 2024. During the segment, titled This IS Going To Be Really Hot Tea, Kim Kardashian, the show's frontrunner, celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family.

As per the synopsis of the episode:

"It's Kim's birthday week but before she can celebrate, she is summoned to Jury Duty; Kris and Kendall hang out with new bestie, The Golden Bachelor, who comforts Kris as she worries about a new ailment."

As the party started, Kim welcomed her close friends to the event and praised them while in a confessional. The SKIMS founder said they were all really supportive, which is why she has never been to a therapist.

"This week, in particular, has been complete chaos, but honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends, like, I have the best friends and they're super supportive. I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist, it is because I have the best friends in the entire world and they mean everything to me," she said.

Kim Kardashians praised friends during birthday bash in The Kardashians season 5 episode 3

In the latest episode of the Hulu show, the Kardashian-Jenner clan gathered to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday in Beverly Hills. She was joined by Hailey Bieber, Lauren Sánchez, Kimora Lee Simmons, Ivanka Trump, and more celebrities.

While most of the clan was there, Kourtney Kardashian-Barker could not attend as she was on bed rest, as advised by her doctor after her fetal surgery. The Kardashians star's close friends, Allison Statter, Simone Harouche, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis, and Ashley Kassan, were also present, and Kim acknowledged their continuous support on air.

"It makes me feel so good that everyone wanted to come out and celebrate and have dinner with us. So tonight, I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes," Kim said.

In a confessional, she praised her girlfriends and called them "lifers." She said that she felt she hit the jackpot when it came to her friendships. She added that her girls inspire and motivate her and that it is "really special."

More about The Kardashians season 5 episode 3

In The Kardashians season 5 episode 3, while Kim celebrated her birthday, Kris Jenner surprised Kendall Jenner by inviting her favorite show star home for dinner.

Kris invited Gerry Turner from ABC's The Golden Bachelor over for dinner, where the three bonded and discussed the details of the Bachelor Nation show. Kendall told her friend Hannah Cohen that meeting Gerry had been the most excited she had been about anything in a long time.

Kris and Kendall asked the reality star about the Fantasy Suites segment of the show, and he told them he was "very happy" about it. He added that he spent five weeks getting to know the cast, but everything was recorded, and he wanted to ask certain questions without an audience.

While speaking on what he realized about himself on the show, he said he learned that he gets "emotional" easily. He added that every rose ceremony was difficult, and it felt awful. Kendall praised him and said:

"See, I love how emotionally intelligent you are. I mean, it probably comes with the age as well, but it's so beautiful."

After dinner, the trio watched the episode of The Golden Bachelor together, and Kendall revealed to the cameras that she had seen something on Turner's phone that she probably shouldn't have seen.

The Kardashians star told the cameras that she knew who the winner was. At the time of filming, the season finale of The Golden Bachelor had yet to be aired.

The Kardashians season 5 will return with a new episode on Hulu next week.