The Kardashians season 5: Everything we know so far

The Kardashians season 5, one of the most awaited reality shows of the year, is set to release on May 23, on Hulu. The show revolves around the Kardashian–Jenner family and features, Kris, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie.

This season will include glimpses of Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy journey with her fourth child, whom she welcomed into her life late last year with her husband Travis Barker. The last season saw Kim discussing acting in American Horror Story, and season 5 will shed further light on the same.

Other than this, the season will also see the family navigating through a few health scares, one with Kourtney's pregnancy and another involving Kris.

Details about The Kardashians season 5

Release date, and streaming platforms explored

The first episode of The Kardashians season 5 will be released on Thursday, May 23 on Hulu, after which new episodes will air every Thursday. The show will also be made available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hulu offers several subscription plans and also allows new users to avail of a 30-day free trial. Fans can purchase the $7.99 monthly subscription plan with ads, or opt for the ad-free plan, which costs $17.99 a month. Hulu also offers other subscription bundles that include Disney+Hotstar, ESPN, and Live TV.

While the official episode count hasn't been announced, all the seasons of The Kardashians have had 10 episodes each so far. If this is the case for season 5, the show will end its course on July 25.

The trailer for The Kardashians season 5

The trailer for the show was released on May 8, on Hulu's official YouTube channel. The short clip features the Kardashian–Jenner family supporting each other while navigating through numerous obstacles in life. It also includes glimpses from Paris Fashion Week.

The trailer for the upcoming season sees the family attending Kourtney's baby shower. The next scene sees Kourtney, who is in the final stages of her pregnancy, having to go in for an emergency surgery. Kris is seen receiving a call about the same and says:

"This is really crazy, so I just want Kourtney to be okay."

Kris Jenner's health scare also leaves the sisters in tears after she reveals:

"I had my scan…they found a cyst and like a little tumor."

Kim is seen expressing concern about Khloe's romantic future, now that her ex Tristan Thompson isn't in her life anymore. The sisters are also seen talking about how, last season, they pledged to do less work, but that hasn't materialized as they were seen engaging in several shoots and projects this season as well. That being said, the trailer also sees the family enjoying several fun moments together.

The Kardashians season 5 trailer additionally sees the sisters dealing with some drama as Kris asks Kim if she has spoken to Khloe about an undisclosed matter, and she says:

"No, she’s just very judgmental."

All four seasons of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu and the upcoming installment will release on the platform on May 23.