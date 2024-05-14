Watch: Khloe Kardashian spotted courtside embracing ex-fiance Tristan Thompson during Cavaliers playoff game in Cleveland

Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their East series at home, and Khloe Kardashian was in attendance to watch the game involving ex-fiance's team.

Khloe was first spotted entering the arena along with some little ones, likely her kids with Thompson, in tow. The kids were seen wearing Thompson's Cavaliers jersey.

Later on, Khloe was spotted speaking with and then giving Thompson a hug courtside just prior to tip-off.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were first spotted together in 2016 after NBA player Brandon Jennings set them up on a blind date. Their first child, True, was born in 2018.

However, the two have had an off-again off-again relationship amid reports of Thompson's infidelity and fathering a child with another woman in 2021. Per Entertainment Tonight, the two were reportedly secretly engaged in February 2021, but Kardashian called it off in December of that year.

In 2022, the two announced that they were having another child, Tatum, through a surrogate.

LeBron James is also in attendance to support Tristan Thompson and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Aside from Khloe Kardashian, there was another celebrity in attendance at the Cavaliers-Celtics game and it was none other than former Cavs champion LeBron James. His wife Savannah and his agent Rich Paul were also present and were seen sitting courtside.

LeBron received much fanfare from the Cavs fans as his presence was announced and the team's 2016 championship banner was shown on camera.

LeBron and Thomspon were both part of the 2016 Cavaliers squad that took down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors squad to bring home the Cavs' first title in franchise history. Thompson started alongside LeBron in every single one of the Cavs' 21 Playoff games that year after only starting in 34 games in the regular season.

In 2020, Thompson signed with the Boston Celtics but was bounced around to the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers through trades. He also had a brief stint with the Chicago Bulls.

LeBron James and Tristan Thompson were reunited in 2023 on the LA Lakers after the latter signed a deal with the team in April of that year. He appeared in six playoff games with LA.

He made a return to Cleveland at the beginning of the 2023-24 season. He played 49 games for the team this year. He easily could have had more but he was suspended for 25 games after it was discovered that he violated the league's Anti-Drug policies.