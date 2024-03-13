Khloe Kardashian celebrates ex Tristan Thompson's 33rd birthday with family snapshots

NBA veteran, Tristan Thompson, recently celebrated his 33rd birthday while serving a suspension from the league.

In photos shared on social media, Thompson can be seen alongside the two children he shares with Khloe Kardashian. Thompson also reposted birthday wishes from others.

Thompson was also seen with his brother, Amari. He became Amari's guardian last year after the passing of their mother.

Check out some of the posts Thompson shared regarding his birthday, including the ones from Khloe Kardashian, below.

@RealTristan13 Instagram

Looking at Tristan Thompson's ongoing NBA suspension amid birthday celebration

Thompson was suspended by the NBA for 25 games in January after failing a random drug test.

The two drugs found in Thompson's system were Ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033, resulting in the league issuing him a 25-game suspension. Thompson was averaging 16.1 minutes per game and had worked his way back into the Cavaliers' rotation after missing the whole 2022–23 season.

The Cavaliers released a statement, which was relayed by NewsWeek. They said they "fully supported" the league's anti-drug program and would help Thompson during his suspension.

Thompson hasn't suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers since Jan. 22, when he logged 21 minutes. On the heels of his birthday celebration, he is expected to return to the floor for the Cavaliers' March 16 showdown with the Houston Rockets.

The Cavs sit in third place in the East and will look to make a strong playoff push.