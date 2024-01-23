"Kardashian curse (Pill edition)" - Tristan Thompson suspended for violating NBA drug policy has fans in shambles

Tristan Thompson is playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a backup center role, making it his 14th season in the league. He has featured in 36 games this season and is on track to miss 25 more ball games as he has just been suspended for violating the league's anti-drug problem, as per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson has been suspended for 25 games for violating the league's anti-drug program," Charania wrote.

There are no additional details provided by the NBA as of now, especially considering that the organization takes this matter seriously. Following the concerning news about the Cavaliers center, several NBA fans voiced their strong reactions via X.

"Kardashian Curse (Pill Edition)," a user posted.

As bizarre as the news involving Tristan Thompson's violation of the NBA's anti-drug policy, fans are puzzled that he didn't get his name in the headlines for alleged infidelity. Back then, Thompson would occasionally find himself in trouble for being allegedly caught cheating when he was still together with Khloe Kardashian.

With the belief that he has settled down on his reckless behavior in the past, this latest news of him comes off as shocking. This also factors in how much of a professional he has been with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a veteran-mentor role.

On Sept. 12, 2023, Tristan Thompson signed a one-year, $3 million contract to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he originally played nine seasons in the NBA.

This season, Thompson averages 3.8 points (65.6% shooting), 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Khloe Kardashian explains why she forgave ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson

Speaking on an episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," Khloe Kardashian briefly talked about being an individual who doesn't hold grudges over people, especially when it comes to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

"It only hurts me by holding onto all this stuff, so let it go," Kardashian said. "Let go and let God."

She talked about how she went through a lot when she was together with her ex-husband, two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom, as he was apparently dealing with substance abuse problems. When it comes to Thompson's alleged infidelity back when they were still a couple, Khloe Kardashian sees herself in a different place at this point in her life, which allowed her to simply "let go."

The ex-couple has two children together, True and Tatum. However, Kardashian came out as the bigger person, and as Kris Jenner described it, "Khloe's handling the whole Tristan thing with so much grace."

It can be a sign of maturity from Khloe, who has now gone through two stressful experiences in past relationships, allowing her to grow into the person she is today.

