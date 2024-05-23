The new season of The Kardashians has already hooked viewers with its exciting new drama as the Kardashian-Jenner sisters navigate their glamorous lives and personal life struggles. Among the various things that transpired at the premiere episode of season 5, fans are particularly interested in Kim addressing the alleged Anna Wintour drama.

One of the main highlights of The Kardashians season 5 episode 1 was Kim and Kris Jenner narrating what happened at the Paris Fashion Week. This episode was filmed in September 2023, when Kris and Kim were stuck in traffic on their way to the Victoria Beckham fashion show.

The mom-daughter duo thought they wouldn’t reach on time, and fortunately, they arrived but were 20 minutes late. Kim’s late arrival led to a rumor that Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who was sitting next to The Kardashians star, was upset and disappointed by Kim’s behavior.

In a confessional interview during the latest season of Hulu show, Kim explained she was late by accident and didn’t “hold up the show” on purpose. She shared that the entire scenario was misconstrued by the media, that she values other people’s time, and had no intention of causing a scene.

“I’m not late like that. I’m very respectful of people’s time, and I feel really bad that we’re late.”

Why was The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian late to the Victoria Beckham fashion show?

Kendall Jenner was also appearing on the show, so it was important for Kris and Kim to reach on time. The two panicked during their ride, with Kris suggesting that Kim call her good friend David Beckham and let him know they would be late. However, Kim suggested they would make it in time, hence, it wouldn’t be necessary to do so.

After an hour of their car ride, The Kardashians cast members reached the venue 20 minutes late, and Kim sat next to Anna Wintour. However, Anna switched places soon, which led the intent to believe Anna was annoyed with Kim’s attitude. Kim explained how a simple error led to a beef rumor, and she said next time, she would be early to avoid people making up stories about her.

“I know what’s gonna come — and for everyone to just start with this story that we held up the show. ‘Who do they think they are? That Anna was mad. That we don’t like each other.’ If anything, I think we need to be extra on time, early, just not give anyone a reason to talk sh*t.”

Meanwhile, Kris revealed she felt bad for potentially missing Kendall’s catwalk and was stressed throughout the ride that they wouldn’t make it on time.

“We are in this crush of traffic. We know we’re gonna be late. We feel terrible. We don’t know what else to do. It’s like one road in and one road out. It’s stopped. I’m so nervous that we’re not gonna make the show. I know how much this means to Kim, and Victoria and Kim are good friends. And Kendall’s walking the show.”

Kris and Kim told Kendall that they had missed her moment as they couldn’t recognize her; however, Kendall didn’t seem to mind that or them not being on time. Victoria told the mother-daughter duo Kendall had closed the show.

