The Kardashians season 5: Who is the richest member?

The Kardashians are probably the most loved and popular family on reality TV. When Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended after a 20-season-long run, the Kardashian sisters decided to be back with the same format in a show called The Kardashians.

With The Kardashians back for a fifth season, the fans of the show want to know if there has been a shuffle in the net worths of the five Kar-Jenner sisters. Kylie Jenner, the make-up mogul, held the first position in the list of the richest Kar-Jenner sisters for a long time after the uprising of her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

However, Kim quickly took over, reaching a whopping $1.7 billion in net worth, leaving Kylie behind by almost a million bucks. The mom of four has constantly stayed on top of her game. All the net worths of The Kardashians stars are according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Net worths of The Kardashians stars

6) Khloe Kardashian ($60 million)

The 39-year-old is the owner of several successful ventures, which are the main source of her earnings. The mom of two has her own denim company called Good American, which has also expanded into other types of apparel and shoes.

Apart from that, she also earned a significant amount of money starring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians for more than two decades, which also got her several endorsement gigs.

5) Kendall Jenner ($60 million)

Kendall Jenner (Image via Instagram/@kendalljenner)

At the young age of 28 years, Kendall has achieved what many aspire to do. She is one of the highest-paid models and is a recurring face when it comes to walking ramps for the most coveted brands in the world. Kendall is now also the owner of a tequila brand called 818, which has shown promising sales.

Kendall's wealth comes from walking ramps, doing cover shoots for magazines and endorsements alike, social media posts, appearance fees, and much more. She has walked for some of the most luxurious brands, such as Prada, Fendi, Versace, Valentino, Chanel, Dior, etc.

4) Kourtney Kardashian ($65 million)

Kourtney Kardashian (Image via Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney Kardashian has been the owner of the health and wellness brand Poosh since 2019. At Poosh, the 45-year-old publishes blogs on health and wellness tips, lifestyle, beauty, and fitness. She also endorses products that help improve quality of life.

The mother of four has maintained relevancy through her relationships, her journey with her pregnancy, and her personal life. Her relationship with Blink-182 star Travis Barker, which culminated in a marriage, was heavily covered by the media, which resulted in her popularity skyrocketing, leading to her bagging several endorsements.

3) Kris Jenner ($170 million)

Kris Jenner (Image via Instagram/@krisjenner)

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, has a huge hand in the flourishing success of all her children. She isn't only the mastermind behind their skillful career progression but also the fabric that ties them all together, resulting in their joint profitability.

Her net worth is a result of the charges she takes from all her daughters in exchange for her services. She has been a part of all the reality shows in their family and continues to work hard even at the age of 68.

2) Kylie Jenner ($700 million)

Once a billionaire, a big part of this 26-year-old's earnings came from her company, Kylie Cosmetics. It was valued at $1.2 billion at the time of its sale to Coty, Inc. Kylie still retained a 45% stake in her company, the value of which has declined significantly since she sold it.

Apart from her makeup and skincare line, the mom of two also earns from her social media posts, endorsements from high-value brands, and real estate investments. She recently started a clothing brand called Khy.

1) Kim Kardashian ($1.7 billion)

At the age of 43, Kim is the richest member of the Kar-Jenner family. The mom of four earns the most of her money from her two highly profitable brands, KKW Beauty and Skims. The former is a makeup brand, while the latter sells shapewear and loungewear.

She also owns other brands such as SKKN, the skincare brand, KKW fragrance, and the Kimoji app. Millions of followers on Instagram mean Kim also charges high prices for her social media posts and endorsements.

The Kardashians season 5 will be released on May 25 on Hulu.