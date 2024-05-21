Reading & Leeds 2024 launches digital creator stage, ‘The Aux’ and announces new acts: All you need to know

Reading & Leeds 2024, scheduled to be held from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024, has announced a new stage titled The Aux, which is dedicated to showcasing digital content creators. The announcement was made on May 20, 2024, via a post on the dual festival's official Instagram page.
The new stage at Reading & Leeds has been announced with a few acts lined up from the get-go, the list of which is given below:
- The Useless Hotline podcast (by Max Balegde and George Clarke)
- The M1 Podcast (hosted by Mordz, SK, and BillyTheGoat)
- Antics by Ash Holmes (by Ash Holmes)
- Ayamé Ponder
Speaking about the new stage, the Managing Director of Festival Republic, Melvin Benn, stated in a general press statement:
"The relevance and impact that this new generation of creators has on our culture and audience is undeniable. The Aux stage is a platform to move their brilliant and innovative work onto a live stage. Music and digital innovation have always gone hand in hand and this is a new and exciting moment where the online world can connect with the offline and our audiences can get a bit closer to the faces and voices they know and love."
The director continued:
"We have supported and championed musicians from emerging talent to headliners and we hope The Aux will play a part in doing just that for those who are transforming entertainment too."
Reading & Leeds new stage introduction hinted at in 2023
The new stage for the festival was first hinted at by Maxx Benn in an exclusive interview with NME published on August 29, 2023, when he was asked regarding the lineup of 2024's Reading & Leeds, stating that one headliner had been confirmed and they were looking at others, alongside some changes to the festival:
"...There are some changes that I’m looking to make – probably some slight stage changes. We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes. There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well. "
Alongside the new stage and its acts, Reading & Leeds will also feature a main lineup, the current list of which is provided below:
- blink 182
- Fred Again...
- Lana Del Rey
- Liam Gallagher
- Catfish & The Bottlemen
- Gerry Cinnamon
- 21 Savage
- Two Door Cinema Club
- SpiritBox
- Neck Deep
- The K's
- Kneecap
- Seb Lowe
- The Prodigy
- Bou
- Denzel Curry
- Kenya Grace
- Sota
- Killowen
- Simone
- Ledstaytrill
- Jorja Smith
- David Kushner
- Confidence Man
- Teddy Swims
- FLO
- G Flip
- Chincilla
- Kid Brunswick
- The Amity Affliction
- Loveless
- Mannequin P*ssy
- Bad Nerves
- Lambrini Girls
- Spiritual Cramp
- The Oozes
- Big Special
- Raye
- Fontaines DC
- Bleachers
- The Last Dinner Party
- Dead Poet Society
- Courting
- Zind Vingi
- Sonny Fodera
- Barry Can't Swim
- Digga D
- Goddard
- 4am Kru
- A Little Sound
- DJ Jackum
- Efan
- The Wombats
- SKRAPZ
- Overmono
- The Beaches
- Wunderhorse
- Jessie Murph
- Zach Templar
- Bears in Trees
- New West
- Swim School
- Viagra Boys
- Loathe
- Kid Piachi
- Dream Wife
- Militarie Gun
- Deljuvhs
- Yours Truly
- The Scratch
- Thus Love
- Dead Pony
- THXSDMCH
- Pendulum
- Renee Rapp
- Bru-C
- Crawlers
- Corella
- The Luka State
- Skrillex
- Nia Archives
- Dom Dolla
- Kenny Beats
- Danny Howard
- Jaguar
- Mette
- Beabaoobee
- Ashnikko
- Jesse
- James Marriott
- Destroy Boys
- Good Neighbours
- Felix Ames
- The Japanese House
- Hak Baker
- Rachel Chinduriri
- Matt Maltese
- Only The Poets
- Arthur Hill
- Mackenzy Mackay
- Kingfisher
- Paris Polama
- Bradley Simpson
- Talk Show
In addition to the main lineup and the AUX, Reading & Leeds will also feature a number of other acts yet to be announced. Interested patrons may keep an eye on the festival's official website and social media for further updates.