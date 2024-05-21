Reading & Leeds 2024 launches digital creator stage, ‘The Aux’ and announces new acts: All you need to know

Reading & Leeds 2024, scheduled to be held from August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024, has announced a new stage titled The Aux, which is dedicated to showcasing digital content creators. The announcement was made on May 20, 2024, via a post on the dual festival's official Instagram page.

The new stage at Reading & Leeds has been announced with a few acts lined up from the get-go, the list of which is given below:

The Useless Hotline podcast (by Max Balegde and George Clarke)

The M1 Podcast (hosted by Mordz, SK, and BillyTheGoat)

Antics by Ash Holmes (by Ash Holmes)

Ayamé Ponder

Speaking about the new stage, the Managing Director of Festival Republic, Melvin Benn, stated in a general press statement:

"The relevance and impact that this new generation of creators has on our culture and audience is undeniable. The Aux stage is a platform to move their brilliant and innovative work onto a live stage. Music and digital innovation have always gone hand in hand and this is a new and exciting moment where the online world can connect with the offline and our audiences can get a bit closer to the faces and voices they know and love."

The director continued:

"We have supported and championed musicians from emerging talent to headliners and we hope The Aux will play a part in doing just that for those who are transforming entertainment too."

Reading & Leeds new stage introduction hinted at in 2023

The new stage for the festival was first hinted at by Maxx Benn in an exclusive interview with NME published on August 29, 2023, when he was asked regarding the lineup of 2024's Reading & Leeds, stating that one headliner had been confirmed and they were looking at others, alongside some changes to the festival:

"...There are some changes that I’m looking to make – probably some slight stage changes. We don’t stand still at Reading & Leeds and like to reflect what’s going on, so there will be a couple of changes. There are always changes in the artists, but there will be to the stages as well. "

Alongside the new stage and its acts, Reading & Leeds will also feature a main lineup, the current list of which is provided below:

blink 182

Fred Again...

Lana Del Rey

Liam Gallagher

Catfish & The Bottlemen

Gerry Cinnamon

21 Savage

Two Door Cinema Club

SpiritBox

Neck Deep

The K's

Kneecap

Seb Lowe

The Prodigy

Bou

Denzel Curry

Kenya Grace

Sota

Killowen

Simone

Ledstaytrill

Jorja Smith

David Kushner

Confidence Man

Teddy Swims

FLO

G Flip

Chincilla

Kid Brunswick

The Amity Affliction

Loveless

Mannequin P*ssy

Bad Nerves

Lambrini Girls

Spiritual Cramp

The Oozes

Big Special

Raye

Fontaines DC

Bleachers

The Last Dinner Party

Dead Poet Society

Courting

Zind Vingi

Sonny Fodera

Barry Can't Swim

Digga D

Goddard

4am Kru

A Little Sound

DJ Jackum

Efan

The Wombats

SKRAPZ

Overmono

The Beaches

Wunderhorse

Jessie Murph

Zach Templar

Bears in Trees

New West

Swim School

Viagra Boys

Loathe

Kid Piachi

Dream Wife

Militarie Gun

Deljuvhs

Yours Truly

The Scratch

Thus Love

Dead Pony

THXSDMCH

Pendulum

Renee Rapp

Bru-C

Crawlers

Corella

The Luka State

Skrillex

Nia Archives

Dom Dolla

Kenny Beats

Danny Howard

Jaguar

Mette

Beabaoobee

Ashnikko

Jesse

James Marriott

Destroy Boys

Good Neighbours

Felix Ames

The Japanese House

Hak Baker

Rachel Chinduriri

Matt Maltese

Only The Poets

Arthur Hill

Mackenzy Mackay

Kingfisher

Paris Polama

Bradley Simpson

Talk Show

In addition to the main lineup and the AUX, Reading & Leeds will also feature a number of other acts yet to be announced. Interested patrons may keep an eye on the festival's official website and social media for further updates.